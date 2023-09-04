Financial aid information sessions offered in September at Richmond-area libraries

GRASP, GReat Aspirations Scholarship Program, Inc., is holding several financial aid sessions in September in the Richmond area.
The sessions are free and open to the public.
The new FAFSA form will launch in December. Get your questions answered today.
GRASP is a nonprofit organization founded in 1983. GRASP advisors work one day per week at 110 schools throughout Virginia. Appointments, which are free of charge, may be made through the schools’ counseling offices.
More information about GRASP is available at www.grasp4va.org.
Dates and locations
- Sept. 7, 6:30 – 8 p.m. – “College Financial Aid 101” – Get all your questions answered by highly trained experts. Held at Libbie Mill Library, 2100 Libbie Lake E St., Richmond.
- Sept. 14, 6:30 – 8 p.m. – “On Track for College: Middle School Edition” – Make sure you and your student are on track for college. Held at Twin Hickory Library, 5001 Twin Hickory Road, Glen Allen.
- Sept. 26, 6:30 – 8 p.m. – “College Financial Aid 101” – Get all your questions answered by highly trained experts. Held at Tuckahoe Library, 1901 Starling Drive, Henrico.
- Sept. 27, 6:30 – 8 p.m. – “College Financial Aid 101” – Get all your questions answered by highly trained experts. Located at Fairfield Library, 1401 N Laburnum Ave, Richmond.