Financial aid information sessions offered in September at Richmond-area libraries

GRASP, GReat Aspirations Scholarship Program, Inc., is holding several financial aid sessions in September in the Richmond area.

The sessions are free and open to the public.

The new FAFSA form will launch in December. Get your questions answered today.

GRASP is a nonprofit organization founded in 1983. GRASP advisors work one day per week at 110 schools throughout Virginia. Appointments, which are free of charge, may be made through the schools’ counseling offices.

More information about GRASP is available at www.grasp4va.org.