Federal jury convicts three for series of armed robberies in Hampton Roads from 2020-2022
Public Safety, Virginia

Federal jury convicts three for series of armed robberies in Hampton Roads from 2020-2022

Crystal Graham
Published date:
(© BCFC – stock.adobe.com)

A federal jury convicted three Virginians last week for a series of armed robberies in Hampton Roads taking place from 2020 to 2022.

Harvey Lee Lewis IV, aka Hurricane, 36, of Suffolk, and Dennis Lee Adamson Jr., 29, planned and carried out a series of armed robberies of convenience stores from November 2020 through February 2022, according to court records.

In several of the robberies, Lewis discharged a semiautomatic firearm into the ceiling of the store as he entered.

Lewis and Adamson robbed four convenience stores between Nov. 10, 2020 and Nov. 20, 2020, including two stores on the same day.

On Feb. 3, 2022, the two men robbed the EZ Food Mart & Deli in Suffolk during which Adamson brandished a pistol at customers, and Lewis fired several rounds narrowly missing a store employee before Lewis grabbed a cash register, and the two men fled the store.

On Feb. 15, 2022, while he was in pre-trial detention, Lewis had a video call with Ieisha Marie Adamson, 32, of Portsmouth.

During the call, Lewis directed Ieisha Adamson to remove items from his vehicle including a box of ammunition from a secret compartment in the vehicle which law enforcement had not discovered during a search of the vehicle.

Additional robberies

Lewis and Adamson also committed robberies separately, according to court records.

  • On Feb. 1, 2022, Lewis robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store.
  • On Oct. 14, 2022, several months after Lewis had been identified and arrested, Adamson robbed a Dollar General store in Portsmouth.

Convictions

Harvey Lee Lewis IV

  • Conspiracy to interfere with commerce by means of robbery
  • Six counts of interference with commerce by means of robbery
  • Three counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence
  • Felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition
  • Lewis faces a mandatory minimum of 24 years in prison and a maximum penalty of life in prison when sentenced on Sept. 19.

Dennis Lee Adamson Jr.

  • Conspiracy to interfere with commerce by means of robbery
  • Six counts of interference with commerce by means of robbery
  • Two counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence
  • Dennis Adamson faces a mandatory minimum of 17 years in prison and a maximum penalty of life in prison when sentenced on Sept. 19.

Ieisha Adamson

  • Accessory after the fact
  • Misprision of a felony

Ieisha Adamson faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison when sentenced on Sept. 19.

