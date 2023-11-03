Federal grant funding to provide more than $2M for distance learning services in rural Virginia

U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development grants are providing $2,483,817 for the Commonwealth to provide distance learning services for rural areas.

The Distance Learning & Telemedicine Grants provide rural communities with advanced telecommunications technology. The funding will provide 197,010 Virginia students with the technology they need to take advantage of education opportunities through local colleges and universities.

“Over the past several years, we have seen the tremendous capabilities of distance learning to extend opportunities to students that have previously been limited by their geography,” said Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine of Virginia. “This funding will provide 197,010 Virginia students with the technology and infrastructure they need to continue taking advantage of distance learning.”

The funding is broken down as follows: