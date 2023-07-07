Fatal Fourth of July holiday crashes claim five lives in Commonwealth

Five individuals died during the 48-statistical counting period designated for the July 4, 2023 holiday.

Fatalities included a motorcyclist, two drivers and two passengers.

Fatal crashes were in Arlington, Buchanan, Charles City and Craig counties.

Traffic crashes during the four-day statistical counting period for July 4, 2022, 10 died on Virginia’s highways.

Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E.) was created by Virginia State Police to increase safety and reduce traffic fatalities. The state-sponsored, national program intends to reduce crashes, fatalities and injuries due to impaired driving, speed and failing to wear a seat belt. This year’s statistical counting period began at 12:01 a.m. Monday, July 3, 2023, and concluded at midnight on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

“We are in the height of the summer travel season, so traffic safety should be of the utmost importance for all Virginians,” Col. Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent, said. “Excessive speeding, drivers and passengers failing to buckle up and distracted driving continue to put all at risk traveling on our highways. Our state troopers cannot be everywhere all the time. We need Virginians to put forth the extra effort and comply with speed limits, buckle up and put the phone down. That’s how we save lives on our highways.”

During this year’s two-day Operation C.A.R.E. initiative, troopers arrested 36 drivers for operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and cited 2,051 speeders and 980 reckless drivers. Troopers issued 254 citations to individuals for failing to buckle up, and another 74 citations for children not being properly secured in a vehicle. Virginia troopers also cited 124 drivers for being in violation of Virginia’s “hands free” law.

State police investigated 377 total traffic crashes statewide and assisted 392 disabled/stranded motorists during the July 4 statistical counting period.

Funds generated from summonses issued by Virginia State Police go directly to court fees and the state’s Literary Fund, which benefits public school construction, technology funding and teacher retirement.