Home Farm Credit of Virginias donates more than $13K to 25 charities for Christmas
Local

Farm Credit of Virginias donates more than $13K to 25 charities for Christmas

Crystal Graham
Published date:
verona community food donation christmas donation FCV
Verona Community Food Pantry donation, submitted

Twenty five local charitable organizations in Virginia, West Virginia and western Maryland received a Christmas donation from Farm Credit of Virginias this month.

FCV pledged more than $13,000 divided among the 25 charities. Charities selected include the Rockbridge Area Habitat for Humanity, Verona Community Food Pantry and the Charlottesville-based Yellow Door Foundation.

The annual holiday donation is made on behalf of the association’s customer-owners and business affiliates.

“Our association is proud to support these organizations and their endeavors to strengthen the rural communities we serve. Each of these worthy programs bring good people together to achieve a greater common good, we’re honored to play a small role in the advancement of their efforts,” said Brad Cornelius, Chief Executive Officer of Farm Credit of the Virginias. “Most importantly, we are glad to be able to thank our valued customer-owners by putting dollars back into their local communities.”

Virginia

  • Bedford Humane Society (Bedford)
  • BetterALife (Purcellville)
  • Boys Home of Virginia (Covington)
  • Carver Food Enterprise Center (Rapidan)
  • Franklin County Perinatal Education Center (Rocky Mount)
  • Hope Distributed (Rockingham)
  • Jane Jones Food Pantry (South Boston)
  • LEAP: Local Environmental Agriculture Project (Roanoke)
  • Lynchburg Community Action Group – Bedford Head Start (Lynchburg)
  • Middleburg Humane Foundation (Marshall)
  • Orange County Children’s Toy Box (Orange)
  • Rockbridge Area Habitat for Humanity (Lexington)
  • Scott County Christmas Cart (Gate City)
  • Verona Community Food Pantry (Verona)
  • Wythe County Social Services – Shop with a Cop (Wytheville)
  • Yellow Door Foundation (Charlottesville)
  • Young Life of Pittsylvania County (Chatham)

West Virginia

  • Jackson County Community Foundation – Shop with a Cop (Ripley)
  • Mineral County Family Resource Network – Toys for Joy (Keyser)
  • Operation Welcome Home – Veterans Agriculture Training Program (Morgantown)
  • Sheriff of Hampshire County Toy Campaign (Romney)
  • The Marvel Center (Rupert)
  • Toys for Happiness (Moorefield)
  • Toys for Tots (Elkins)

Maryland

  • Garrett County Community Action – Meals on Wheels (Oakland)

Farm Credit of the Virginias provides more than $2 billion dollars in financing to more than 11,000 farmers, agribusinesses and rural homeowners throughout Virginia, West Virginia and western Maryland.

For more information, visit www.FarmCreditofVirginias.com.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

