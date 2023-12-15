Family launches GoFundMe for children of late Charlottesville restauranteur Wilson Richey

The family of Charlottesville restauranteur Wilson Richey, who died in a single-vehicle accident on Tuesday, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to provide for the education and other long-term needs of his two children.

The campaign was initiated by Richey’s brother, Brett, with a modest $10,000 goal that has already been surpassed – at this writing, it was at $15,890, aided by a $5,000 donation by Virginian Restaurants and a $1,000 donation from Standard Produce.

“Wilson’s family has been so touched and overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time,” Brett Richey wrote in a post to the GoFundMe page. “Wilson had special relationships with so many people, and we have had many people asking how they can be of help.

“Donations to this GoFundMe will provide for the long-term education and welfare for Wilson’s two children. The loss of Wilson has impacted our family beyond words, and the ability of any donations to alleviate the long-term financial stress associated with providing for his children is deeply appreciated by our family.”