Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Family launches GoFundMe for children of late Charlottesville restauranteur Wilson Richey
Local

Family launches GoFundMe for children of late Charlottesville restauranteur Wilson Richey

Chris Graham
Published date:
wilson richey
Photo: GoFundMe

The family of Charlottesville restauranteur Wilson Richey, who died in a single-vehicle accident on Tuesday, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to provide for the education and other long-term needs of his two children.

The campaign was initiated by Richey’s brother, Brett, with a modest $10,000 goal that has already been surpassed – at this writing, it was at $15,890, aided by a $5,000 donation by Virginian Restaurants and a $1,000 donation from Standard Produce.

“Wilson’s family has been so touched and overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time,” Brett Richey wrote in a post to the GoFundMe page. “Wilson had special relationships with so many people, and we have had many people asking how they can be of help.

“Donations to this GoFundMe will provide for the long-term education and welfare for Wilson’s two children. The loss of Wilson has impacted our family beyond words, and the ability of any donations to alleviate the long-term financial stress associated with providing for his children is deeply appreciated by our family.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 VADOC closing Augusta Correctional Center, two other state prisons, in 2024
2 Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces strategy to improve youth mental health in Virginia
3 Augusta County leader on deputy assault allegations: ‘I got my butt beat for not listening’
4 Risk American families, workers cannot afford: Spanberger pushes USPS on mail delivery delays
5 Warner, Kaine address issues with proposed Alexandria pro-sports arena deal

Latest News

albemarle county armed robbery tobacco mart
Cops & Courts, Local

Albemarle County Police ask for public’s help identifying suspect in armed robbery

Crystal Graham
Health, Politics, U.S. & World

Hazardous to public health: Congresswoman Wexton pushes EPA to regulate TCE

Rebecca Barnabi

A final risk determination for Trichloroethylene released last year details how exposure to TCE is tied to diseases like Parkinson’s Disease.

virginia map
Climate, Politics, Virginia

‘Steadfast commitment’: Investment of $500M will work to preserve Virginia’s natural resources

Rebecca Barnabi

Gov. Youngkin today announced investments of $500 million in conservation, such as critical funding infrastructure in Norfolk and Richmond. 

steph curry ty jerome
Sports

Mailbag: Latest on the Ty Jerome ankle injury, Poindexter at Penn State

Chris Graham
police crime scene
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Two males shot on Rosetta Street in Richmond; one died at local hospital

Crystal Graham
Young woman taking photos in the red car
Arts & Media, Virginia

Most Instagram-worthy spot in Virginia? Study looks at beaches, history and environment

Crystal Graham
hike in snow
Climate, Local, Virginia

Virginia: Weekend forecast includes rain, wind, snow plus a look ahead to Christmas Day

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy