Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newsfamily concerned for well being of missing new kent county teen
Virginia

Update: Family concerned for well-being of missing New Kent County teen

Chris Graham
Published date:

Mackenzie BrittUpdate: Monday, 5:25 p.m. Mackenzie Grace Britt has been located and is safe, according to a report from The Aware Foundation.

 

The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old.

Mackenzie Grace Britt was last seen on April 1 at 11 p.m. at her residence located in the eastern part of New Kent County.

It is believed that Britt left her residence in the early morning hours of April 2. The family is concerned for her well-being.

If you have any information on Britt’s whereabouts, contact the New Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 804-966-9500 or your local law enforcement.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Augusta County: Staunton man unhappy with Pizza Hut cursed employees, stabbed man
2 Waynesboro leaders seem to have forgotten they’d asked Vice Mayor Jim Wood to resign
3 Justice for Scout: Virginia dog trainer sentenced in animal cruelty case
4 Virginians report prolonged delays in processing of new and renewed passports
5 Early thinking on 2023-2024 Virginia basketball: Back to the middle of the pack

Latest News

Virginia farm festival logo
Culture

Virginia Farm Festival to highlight planting season in Virginia

Crystal Graham
Augusta County
Local

Budget season: Augusta County requests resident input on 2024

Rebecca Barnabi

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors will hold a budget hearing on Wed., April 12, 2023 at 7 p.m. at the Government Center in Verona.

Piedmont Virginia Community College
Local

Piedmont Virginia Community College earns Voter Friendly Campus designation

Crystal Graham

Piedmont Virginia Community College has earned the 2023-2024 Voter Friendly Campus designation.

Virginia Department of Health
Local

Community health improvement plan under way in Blue Ridge Health District

Crystal Graham
prescribed burn fire forest
Virginia

Prescribed burn planned near Luray on Tuesday

Crystal Graham
Virginia

Second chances: Gov. Youngkin donates quarterly salary to worldwide prison ministry

Rebecca Barnabi
farmer in field
Local

Congresswoman to hold Farm Bill Summit in Caroline County

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy