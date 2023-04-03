Update: Family concerned for well-being of missing New Kent County teen

Update: Monday, 5:25 p.m. Mackenzie Grace Britt has been located and is safe, according to a report from The Aware Foundation.

The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old.

Mackenzie Grace Britt was last seen on April 1 at 11 p.m. at her residence located in the eastern part of New Kent County.

It is believed that Britt left her residence in the early morning hours of April 2. The family is concerned for her well-being.

If you have any information on Britt’s whereabouts, contact the New Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 804-966-9500 or your local law enforcement.