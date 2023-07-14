Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsex portsmouth police officer pleads guilty on charge related to sexual assault of teen
Virginia

Ex-Portsmouth police officer pleads guilty on charge related to sexual assault of teen

Chris Graham
Published date:
jail police
(© methaphum – stock.adobe.com)

A former Portsmouth police officer pleaded guilty today to a charge related to the sexual assault of a 17-year-old.

Cleshaun A. Cox, 31, had pleaded guilty in 2021 to state charges of carnal knowledge and abduction in the case, and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, 10 years of which was later suspended by the court.

In the federal case, Cox admitted that on or about May 27, 2019, while he was in uniform and working in his official capacity as an officer with the Portsmouth Police Department, he encountered Victim 1, a 17-year-old female, during a call for a noise complaint.

After a senior officer told Victim 1 to drive home, Cox followed Victim 1 to her home in his marked police vehicle. Cox instructed Victim 1 to drive to a parking lot, where he then instructed her to get into his vehicle. Cox then drove Victim 1 to an isolated area. There, he forced Victim 1 to have vaginal sex with him against her will.

Cox admitted that he knew that Victim 1 was only 17 years old and that he knew that she did not want to have sex with him. Cox also admitted to lying to state investigators about his actions that night.

“The defendant violated his oath and abused his power to sexually assault a child,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Civil Rights Division. “The federal government will not tolerate law enforcement officials who commit acts of sexual assault and abuse, and we will continue to seek justice for the survivors of these heinous crimes.”

“Police officers are entrusted to safeguard and protect our community, especially vulnerable children,” said U.S. Attorney Jessica D. Aber for the Eastern District of Virginia. “Police officers are not above the law. Those who abuse their position to commit such abhorrent acts must and will be held accountable.”

“Our communities trust police officers to keep their members safe, and the defendant violated that trust when he sexually assaulted a child while on duty,” said FBI Assistant Director Luis Quesada of the Criminal Investigative Division. “The FBI is committed to ensuring that law enforcement officers who abuse their authority are held accountable for their crimes.”

Sentencing has been set for Nov. 28. With his guilty plea on the federal civil rights charge, Cox faces a minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 20 years in prison, up to five years of supervised release and registration as a sex offender under the Federal Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Augusta County leaders censure supervisor, citing recordings: But is something else going on?
2 Jay Woolfolk stepping away from football: Impact on UVA football QB room
3 Powerball jumps to $875M for Saturday drawing; third largest jackpot in game’s history
4 U.S. Marshals join Virginia State Police, local sheriffs in hunt for Page County homicide suspect
5 O’Connor sees Buster Posey as a comp for Kyle Teel: The road ahead for the Red Sox draft pick

Latest News

Washington Nationals
Sports

Notebook: Washington Nationals set to begin second half of 2023 season

Scott Ratcliffe
Local

Get on the bus: Waynesboro Schools looks for drivers to complete fleet

Rebecca Barnabi

Waynesboro Schools’ fleet of bus drivers is incomplete with only 10 drivers as the school system prepares for the 2023-2024 school year.

tim kaine
Politics, U.S. News

Notebook: Kaine on Tuberville, GOP FBI HQ proposal, status of 2024 campaign

Chris Graham

Tim Kaine didn’t use this exact phrasing, but basically, his view is that Tommy Tuberville is holding up military nominations because the ol’ ball coach is butthurt that his anti-abortion amendment didn’t pass.

wokeness
Politics, U.S. News

U.S. House Republicans narrowly pass anti-‘woke’ defense spending bill

Chris Graham
police
Virginia

Norfolk: Police announce arrest of man wanted in July 3 second-degree murder

Chris Graham
vote
Culture, Local

August workshops at Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library share history of women’s suffrage

Rebecca Barnabi
violin classis music
Culture, Local

Heifetz International Music Institute receives recognition for impact on cultural community

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy