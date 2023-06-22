Event to feature children’s authors, book characters, music, other story-filled fun

Shenandoah University and Handley Regional Library are teaming up to host “Rockin’ the Library,” a free community event on June 29 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Winchester library.

The event will feature appearances from famous children’s authors and illustrators as well as plenty of kid-friendly treats and activities.

Attendees at this year’s “Rockin’ the Library” event will have the chance to meet authors/illustrators Vanessa Brantley-Newton, Matthew Cordell, Edward Hemingway and LeUyen Pham, who will also participate in a parade alongside surprise children’s book characters.

The event will also include live music, signed books from Winchester Book Gallery, a photo booth, face painting, shaved ice from Kona Ice and more.

“Rockin’ the Library” will also honor rising kindergarten students this year. Each will be given a crown to wear at the event and will receive copies of “The King of Kindergarten” and “The Queen of Kindergarten” written by Derrick Barnes and illustrated by Brantley-Newton.

“‘Rockin’ the Library’ is a great way to start the summer. It allows children in our community an opportunity to meet the authors and illustrators of some of their favorite books,” said Shenandoah Children’s Literature Program Director Karen Huff, Ed.D. “I hope every child who comes to ‘Rockin’ the Library’ will have a wonderful time and will be inspired to return to the library often during the summer.”

The event is held in conjunction with the three-day, in-person portion of SU’s Children’s Literature Conference at the end of June. The theme for this year’s literature conference is “Reading to the Rescue: Igniting Lives with Imagination, Curiosity, Joy, and Words, Words, Words.”

Shenandoah University’s Children’s Literature Conference, now in its 37th year, began in May with virtual events and will conclude with its in-person conference on June 28-30.

The conference, including “Rockin’ the Library” event, is possible with the support of the Claude Moore Center for Literacy at Shenandoah University and the Claude Moore Charitable Foundation.

Handley Library is located at 100 W. Piccadilly St. in Winchester.

For more information, visit su.edu/clc