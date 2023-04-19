Ethan Anderson hits two homers to power #8 Virginia past VCU, 19-6

Ethan Anderson had five hits, including homers from both sides of the plate, and #8 Virginia cruised to a 19-6 win over VCU on Tuesday night at The Diamond in Richmond.

The Cavaliers (32-6) led 9-0 after two, getting early homers from Kyle Teel and Jake Gelof, who had five RBI on the night – adding to his NCAA-leading total, which now stands at 67 through 38 games.

Anderson was 5-for-6 on the night, with the two homers and three doubles, and he was robbed of a sixth extra-base hit when VCU centerfielder AJ Mathis who came up with a diving play in the right center field gap.

Anderson is the first Cavalier to record five hits in a game since Nick Howard against Richmond on April 24, 2013.

Connelly Early earned his eighth win of the season, moving him into a tie for the national lead. He allowed three runs over five innings of work and struck out six.