Sports

Ethan Anderson hits two homers to power #8 Virginia past VCU, 19-6

Chris Graham
Published date:
ethan anderson uva baseball
Photo: UVA Athletics

Ethan Anderson had five hits, including homers from both sides of the plate, and #8 Virginia cruised to a 19-6 win over VCU on Tuesday night at The Diamond in Richmond.

The Cavaliers (32-6) led 9-0 after two, getting early homers from Kyle Teel and Jake Gelof, who had five RBI on the night – adding to his NCAA-leading total, which now stands at 67 through 38 games.

Anderson was 5-for-6 on the night, with the two homers and three doubles, and he was robbed of a sixth extra-base hit when VCU centerfielder AJ Mathis who came up with a diving play in the right center field gap.

Anderson is the first Cavalier to record five hits in a game since Nick Howard against Richmond on April 24, 2013.

Connelly Early earned his eighth win of the season, moving him into a tie for the national lead. He allowed three runs over five innings of work and struck out six.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

