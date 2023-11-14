‘College GameDay’ setup may cause traffic delays on Wednesday in Harrisonburg

Traffic delays are expected Wednesday in Harrisonburg as “ESPN College GameDay” arrives on the James Madison University campus.

The main delays will occur along South Main Street going through the campus.

Police may shut down portions of the road temporarily as the nine ESPN trucks arrive. Most of the activity should occur from midday until early afternoon, but some impacts could occur earlier in the day.

Drivers should stay alert in this area for instructions from police and avoid U.S. 11 as much as possible.

The public is invited to take part in GameDay festivities from 9 a.m. to noon on the Quad on Saturday.

The Jonas Brothers and Bailey Zimmerman will perform live. A full schedule of events is online.