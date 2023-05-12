Countries
newserie walks off richmond flying squirrels with two in the ninth wins 5 4
Sports

Erie walks off Richmond Flying Squirrels with two in the ninth, wins 5-4

Chris Graham
Published date:

richmond flying squirrelsThe Richmond Flying Squirrels fought back from an early three-run deficit but lost in the ninth, 5-4, against the Erie SeaWolves Thursday night at UPMC Park.

The Flying Squirrels (16-13), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, had the lead with two outs in the bottom of the ninth before the SeaWolves (15-15) rallied to take their third straight game in the series.

Trailing by three runs in the second inning, Andy Thomas blasted a solo home run to close the score to 3-1. It was Thomas’ second home run of the season and he collected a career-high four hits in a 4-for-4 performance.

With a runner at third and one out in the top of the third, Luis Matos made it a one-run game with an RBI single to center field.

Riley Mahan evened the score, 3-3, in the sixth inning with an RBI double against Erie reliever Tim Naugton. Later in the inning with the bases loaded, Carter Williams torched a line drive to left field to plate two runs and sent the Flying Squirrels to a 5-3 advantage.

Erie cut the deficit to 5-4 in the bottom of the seventh off a sacrifice fly from Wenceel Perez. It was the lone run Wil Jensen allowed over 3.0 innings of work.

Evan Gates (Loss, 1-3) entered in the bottom of the eighth with two outs and walk the first hitter to load the bases. He induced a flyout to shallow right field to leave the bases loaded. Erie reliever Adam Wolf (Win, 1-1) held Richmond scoreless in the top of the ninth.

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Grant Witherspoon reached on a fielding error and later scored off a double from Gage Workman to tie the game at 5-5. Daniel Cabrera scorched a ground ball to right field to score Workman and pushed the SeaWolves to a 5-4, walk-off victory.

The SeaWolves moved ahead, 3-0, in the bottom of the first inning off an RBI double and a Richmond throwing error plated two runs.

Richmond starter Kai-Wei Teng settled in after the first and held the SeaWolves scoreless through the rest of his night. Teng pitched a season-high 4.2 innings with four hits and two walks allowed with four strikeouts.

The Flying Squirrels will face the SeaWolves Friday with a 6:05 p.m. first pitch from UPMC Park. Right-handed pitcher Ryan Murphy (1-0, 5.31) will start for Richmond opposed by Erie right-hander Wilmer Flores (1-2, 7.17).

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

