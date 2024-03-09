Ending the stigma: Nine Virginia inmates certified as Peer Recovery Specialists

Nine inmates at Buckingham Correctional Center recently became the first individuals incarcerated in a Virginia Department of Corrections facility to receive certification as Peer Recovery Specialists.

On January 10, the inmates officially earned their certification from the Virginia Certification Board.

The inmates were trained using the 72-hour Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services curriculum developed for PRS certification.

Peer Recovery Specialists are people with lived experience with a mental health and/or substance use disorder who are in successful and ongoing recovery. Through their experiences, PRS support other people’s recovery journeys.

“I thank the staff at Buckingham who are focused every day on providing opportunities for positive change for people in our care, and I thank these nine inmates for their dedication to helping others in need,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson.

Buckingham Correctional Center is located in Dillwyn in Buckingham County.

The PRS program is evidence-based and seeks to improve the lives of inmates in recovery.

“These Peer Recovery Specialists are able to reach part of the inmate population that would not normally seek out mental health services due to the stigma often associated with treatment,” said Dr. Autumn Quinn, Buckingham Correctional Center mental health clinician supervisor.

Mental health and wellness peer recovery programs currently operate at Buckingham Correctional Center, Haynesville Correctional Center, Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women, State Farm Correctional Center and Pocahontas State Correctional Center.