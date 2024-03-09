Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Ending the stigma: Nine Virginia inmates certified as Peer Recovery Specialists
Health, Virginia

Ending the stigma: Nine Virginia inmates certified as Peer Recovery Specialists

Crystal Graham
Published date:
PRS peer recovery specialists inmates Virginia
Image courtesy Virginia Department of Corrections

Nine inmates at Buckingham Correctional Center recently became the first individuals incarcerated in a Virginia Department of Corrections facility to receive certification as Peer Recovery Specialists.

On January 10, the inmates officially earned their certification from the Virginia Certification Board.

The inmates were trained using the 72-hour Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services curriculum developed for PRS certification.

Peer Recovery Specialists are people with lived experience with a mental health and/or substance use disorder who are in successful and ongoing recovery. Through their experiences, PRS support other people’s recovery journeys.

“I thank the staff at Buckingham who are focused every day on providing opportunities for positive change for people in our care, and I thank these nine inmates for their dedication to helping others in need,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson.

Buckingham Correctional Center is located in Dillwyn in Buckingham County.

The PRS program is evidence-based and seeks to improve the lives of inmates in recovery.

“These Peer Recovery Specialists are able to reach part of the inmate population that would not normally seek out mental health services due to the stigma often associated with treatment,” said Dr. Autumn Quinn, Buckingham Correctional Center mental health clinician supervisor.

Mental health and wellness peer recovery programs currently operate at Buckingham Correctional Center, Haynesville Correctional Center, Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women, State Farm Correctional Center and Pocahontas State Correctional Center.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Augusta County School Board delays vote on library policy changes
2 Staunton man in custody, charged with murder in shooting at downtown motel
3 Virginia Tech, without Elizabeth Kitley, survives Miami upset bid, winning 55-47
4 Nelson County: Two men suffer serious injuries after Camaro strikes tree
5 Virginia State Police: Crash on Interstate 64 kills biker on Harley-Davidson

Latest News

hands holding paper cutout of family
Health, Politics, US & World

Woman, first child born via IVF, says people are being ‘erased’ by cruel legislation

Crystal Graham
virginia tech kenny brooks
Basketball, Sports

Virginia Tech, playing again without Kitley, blown out by Notre Dame, 82-53

Chris Graham

Top seed Virginia Tech, playing again without three-time ACC Player of the Year Elizabeth Kitley, shot 30 percent from the floor against a streaking Notre Dame team that took no mercy on the Hokies.

crime scene tape
Cops & Courts, Local

Woman pleads guilty in 2023 UVA Medical Center parking garage stabbing death

Crystal Graham

The Lebanon woman charged in the stabbing death of a man in the 11th Street parking garage in Charlottesville has plead guilty to charges of voluntary manslaughter.

richmond homicide suspect bus stop city hall
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Man shot outside City Hall in Richmond; detectives release photo of homicide suspect

Crystal Graham
gun violence
Politics, Virginia

‘Do the right thing’: Youngkin kills two gun-safety bills, dozens more on his desk

Crystal Graham
katie britt
Politics, US & World

The kitchen wasn’t the only thing fake about Katie Britt’s State of the Union response

Chris Graham
road construction
Local

Culpeper District Traffic Alert: VDOT work schedule for the week of March 11-15

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status