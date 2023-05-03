Emerald Ash Borer cost-share applications open through June 16

Applications are now open for the Virginia Department of Forestry Emerald Ash Borer cost-share program, which offers cost reimbursement for treating ash trees to protect from the invasive emerald ash borer. The emerald ash borer is the most destructive forest insect ever to invade the U.S., having killed hundreds of millions of ash trees.

Landowners and organizations (including municipalities, not-for-profits, educational institutions and homeowner associations) may apply until June 16.

The cost share reimburses up to 50 percent of the costs for trunk injections by a certified applicator, up to $1,250 per landowner or $5,000 per organization.

To be eligible, treatments must be for green, white, black, blue, pumpkin or Carolina ash trees at least 12 inches in diameter at chest height.

A DOF forester must assess trees prior to treatment to be considered for cost-share funds.

This cost-share program aims to safeguard the future of Virginia’s ash resource by making treatments more affordable and getting more trees treated. When applied correctly, treatments are effective at protecting ash trees from emerald ash borer for up to three years and can save landowners the cost of removing dead ash trees.

“If you have an ash tree you love, now is the time to treat it,” said DOF forest health technician Amanda Conrad. “Waiting until you see a problem could mean it’s already too late.”

Learn more about the cost-share program online.