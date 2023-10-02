Countries
‘E Pluribus Unum’ exhibit includes historic Augusta County land record documents
Rebecca Barnabi
“E Pluribus Unum” will be on display in the Visitor Center at the Frontier Culture Museum through March 31, 2024. Courtesy of the Augusta County Circuit Court of the Clerk’s Office.

The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office has loaned two important historic land record documents to the Frontier Culture Museum.

The documents can be seen in the “E Pluribus Unum” exhibit through March 31, 2024. The exhibit explores how maps were not just used for geographical records, but also as tools for politics and diplomacy. The redrawn 1807 Benjamin Borden Patent and the 1749 Thomas Lewis Staunton Town Plat were loaned for the exhibit, which is on display in the museum’s Visitor Center.

“The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office is pleased to partner with the Frontier Culture Museum by loaning these significant historic records for use with the ‘E Pluribus Unum’ exhibit,” Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court R. Steven Landes said. “Both the 1807 Benjamin Borden Patent and 1749 Thomas Lewis Staunton Town Plat are important local land documents, and we are happy to see them utilized so visitors to the Museum learn more about them. We are looking forward to continuing to partner with the Museum for future projects.”

The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office is in downtown Staunton at the Augusta County Courthouse. The Clerk serves as the recorder of deeds and probate judge, issues marriage licenses and is the official court administrator for all civil and criminal cases. The Clerk creates and maintains all court files and records, prepares court orders and jury lists, contacts jurors and issues summons and court processes.

“We are very honored and grateful for the opportunity to include the Benjamin Borden Patent and the Thomas Lewis Staunton Town Plat as part of our newest exhibit entitled ‘E Pluribus Unum’,” CEO and Executive Director of the Frontier Culture Museum Norman C. “Butch” Smiley III said. “These historical documents, on loan to us through the generosity and support of the Augusta County Circuit Court, help to provide our visitors with a unique opportunity to trace some of the intricate narratives within the settling of the Shenandoah Valley. Because both documents are local cartographic treasures, we think that they will be of special interest to those within our community who experience the “E Pluribus Unum” exhibit in our Visitor Center.”

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

