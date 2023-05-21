Countries
newsduke virginia and notre dame from the acc all make it to championship weekend
Sports

Duke, Virginia and Notre Dame from the ACC all make it to Championship Weekend

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva duke lacrosse
Photo: UVA Athletics

The NCAA men’s lacrosse Championship Weekend will feel like an ACC invitational, with #1 Duke, #2 UVA and #3 Notre Dame among the Final Four.

Duke will play No. 5 seed Penn State at noon Saturday, and Virginia will face Notre Dame at 2:30 p.m. ESPN2 will broadcast the semifinal doubleheader, which will emanate from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The winners square off in the national championship game on Monday, May 29, at 1 p.m. on ESPN.

Virginia advanced by topping No. 7 seed Georgetown, 17-14, on Saturday, while Duke followed with a 15-8 triumph over Michigan. Notre Dame defeated No. 6 seed Johns Hopkins, 12-9, on Sunday.

Virginia’s Connor Shellenberger matched a program record with 10 points off six goals and four assists in leading the Cavaliers to their 25th appearance in the national semifinals, including their third in the last four tournaments.

The ACC has three teams competing in the NCAA’s Championship Weekend for the fifth time in league history (2005, 2011, 2014, 2021).

At least one current ACC member has advanced to the national semifinals in 41 of the last 43 seasons, and the league is guaranteed to have a representative in the national championship game for the 19th time in the last 22 tournaments.

Current ACC membership collectively owns 25 NCAA championships, including nine of the last 14 as well as 14 titles since 2000.

ACC programs (at the time of the event) have won 17 NCAA titles.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

