Don’t fall for Dave Meltzer having sources close to CM Punk who know anything
Sports, Wrestling

Chris Graham
Published date:
cm punk
Photo: AEW

Dave Meltzer, fresh off two years of never getting CM Punk’s side of any story involving his run in AEW, suddenly has sources close to Punk telling him about Punk’s plans to jump to WWE.

(Scratches head.)

So, now we’re to believe that Meltzer has sources close to Punk?

Where were those sources close to Punk when Meltzer was burying the two-time former AEW world champ as the backstage feud was raging on between Punk and The Elite – Matt and Nick Jackson, Kenny Omega and Adam Page?

I raise that point to make another point: don’t buy what Meltzer has to say on Punk’s next steps, in which the dean of the dirt sheets is trying to get us to believe that Punk is “in talks” with WWE about a return, and that a return of the prodigal son could come at the Survivor Series pay-per-view in November.

If this isn’t another plant from the camp of the Jacksons, Omega and Page, I don’t know what it is.

There have also been rumblings that AEW CEO Tony Khan could be considering reaching back out to Punk about a return.

What better way to undermine whatever may have been going on there than to get the dirt sheets to dutifully parrot what Meltzer has to say his sources close to Punk are telling him.

You know, those sources close to Punk – Matt and Nick Jackson, Kenny Omega and Adam Page.

Bosom buddies, lifelong pals, sharing their otherwise private plans with each other as they’ve always done.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

