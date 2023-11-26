Donors invited to support restoration of Parkway views on Giving Tuesday

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is putting a regional stamp on Giving Tuesday on Nov. 28 by dubbing the annual day of generosity “Giving Views Day.”

The nonprofit is seeking to raise $20,000 to support the clearing of overgrown vegetation at overlooks along the scenic route through North Carolina and Virginia.

Mountain views are the main reason people visit the Parkway, yet many of the more than 200 roadside overlooks are obscured by overgrown trees and shrubs.

Gifts on Nov. 28 can support overlook clearing projects through the Trails and Views Forever program or any of the organization’s initiatives to enhance the country’s most visited national park.

The work will be conducted by a specialized team of arborists with the National Park Service. Clearings are carefully planned to avoid the disturbance of wildlife.

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is the nonprofit fundraising partner of the Blue Ridge Parkway, helping to ensure cultural and historical preservation, natural resource protection, educational outreach, and visitor enjoyment now and for future generations. Since 1997, the Foundation has provided more than $22 million in support for the national park unit.

To give, visit BRPFoundation.org/donate.