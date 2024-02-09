Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Donald Trump, Republicans don’t want to actually solve the border-security crisis
Politics, US & World

Donald Trump, Republicans don’t want to actually solve the border-security crisis

Chris Graham
Published date:
immigration
(© charles taylor – stock.adobe.com)

Republicans don’t actually want to do anything about southern border security. How do we know that? Because every time we’re on the verge of doing something with the border, they kick the can down the road.

The most recent border-security deal that Donald Trump blew up because he wants to use immigration as a wedge issue in his presidential campaign is the third dating back to 2013 that Republicans have blown up.

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., was a key player in all three.

Kaine recounted the recent history of failed border-security deals in a conference call with reporters on Wednesday.

The 2013 effort, built around putting $45 billion into border security over the next 10 years, passed with a bipartisan 68-32 majority in the U.S. Senate, but the House, and then-Speaker Paul Ryan, didn’t even take up the bill.

In 2018, the Senate worked out a deal for $25 billion in border security, which was exactly the amount that Trump, then, obviously, as president, had asked for, together with a path forward for Dreamers, which Trump said he supported.

“We put the deal together over months of negotiation, we introduced it with eight Democratic and Republican co-sponsors, we were on path to probably getting north of 70 votes in the Senate, the Democratic House was posed poised to pass it as well,” Kaine said. “But once the deal hit the table, and despite saying that he would sign the deal, President Trump did a 180, he decided that he would support nothing for Dreamers after repeatedly saying he would. And he killed the deal, including the $25 billion in border security.”

And then there’s what happened this week. Trump, who isn’t even in office, isn’t even his party’s presidential nominee – for god’s sake, the guy is facing four criminal indictments, 91 criminal charges, hundreds of millions of dollars in judgments – bullied Republicans into backing away from a border security deal that, yes, had bipartisan support.

“What you see with President Trump, he ain’t a dealmaker,” Kaine said. “When he was president, he said it was infrastructure week every week, and nothing happened. You had an opportunity to do big border-security investments, and couldn’t take yes for an answer. He’s not going to get anything done if he were to have the chance to be president again. He just is all mouth and no action on this. And sadly, the Republicans go along with it. And I’m deeply disappointed, disappointed, really, to the point of being kind of outraged, that the people who are elected to legislate here are so afraid of President Trump’s tweets that they melt away at the first sign that they’ve made him unhappy.”

It really is remarkable that the so-called Grand Old Party has sold its soul to a guy who doesn’t even know what he wants to do on anything of consequence from one day to the next.

This is what losing election after election will do to a political party, it seems.

They see a guy who has a chance of winning, they’ll do anything if it means political power.

In the meantime, the can keeps getting kicked down the road on issues like border security, because Republicans would rather have a crisis to solve than actually doing anything to solve a crisis.

“When you look at what’s happening at the border now, I continually find myself wondering if we had done the deal in 2013 and invested $45 billion in border security, the situation would look a lot different now. If we had done the deal in 2018 and invested $25 billion in border security, the situation would look a lot different now. But in both instances, first the Republican House, and then President Trump, killed the border security proposals,” Kaine said.

“So here we are right now, at the verge of doing a comprehensive and bipartisan border security deal that’s validated by these groups, we were proposing to spend $18 billion on this, and not over 10 years, it would be an immediate investment of $18 billion in border security. And President Trump decides he’s against it, and he makes plain he doesn’t want to have Joe Biden get a win.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Snow next week? Forecast tells us to be on the lookout for ‘impactful storm’
2 Warner blasts GOP on Senate vote: ‘Are there any serious Republican legislators left?’
3 Virginia set to face Florida State, looking to extend seven-game winning streak
4 We know how much Augusta County has spent to date on the March 20 FOIA case
5 Super Bowl TV records to be shattered, expert says, in part due to ‘The Swiftie Effect”

Latest News

donald trump sean strickland
Politics, Pro Wrestling/MMA

Donald Trump hypes loser UFC fighter better known as former neo-Nazi

Chris Graham
justice scales legal in courtroom
Virginia

Western District of Virginia: Court nominee learned English after coming to America at age 14

Rebecca Barnabi

In a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing yesterday, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine introduced Jasmine Yoon.

civil rights act of 1964
Arts & Culture, Virginia

‘What we have in common’: Civil rights trail in Fredericksburg joins national collection of landmarks

Rebecca Barnabi

The Fredericksburg Civil Rights Trail has been added to the national collection of landmarks that are the U.S. Civil Rights Trail.

clifford garstang last birds of paradise
Arts & Culture, Local

Bookshop to celebrate launch of Staunton author Clifford Garstang’s new novel

Crystal Graham
Arts & Culture, Local

Phoenix: Crimora Players’ theater production to raise funds for child with rare genetic disorder

Rebecca Barnabi
crime scene tape
Local, Police

Harrisonburg Police investigating overnight attempted armed robbery on Avalon Woods Drive

Chris Graham
woman adjusting radio in car auto vehicle
Arts & Culture, US & World

Farmers joining rural Americans in request to keep AM radio in every vehicle

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status