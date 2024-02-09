Countries
Home Donald Trump hypes loser UFC fighter better known as former neo-Nazi
Politics, Pro Wrestling/MMA

Donald Trump hypes loser UFC fighter better known as former neo-Nazi

Chris Graham
Published date:
donald trump sean strickland
Photo: Twitter

Donald Trump met with former UFC middleweight champ-slash-well-known homophobe Sean Strickland on Thursday, posing for a photo op, then revealing in a speech that he’s not aware that Strickland very famously lost his last fight, which was only three weeks ago.

The mental acuity on The (Elderly) Donald: strong.

“If you like to fight, if you want to fight, you can fight this guy,” Trump riffed, stream of consciousness mode in full effect, about Strickland, as the disgraced ex-president celebrated his emphatic win in the Nevada Republican presidential caucus.

“He’s available, but it’s not going to last long. You won’t do very well. Sean Strickland, you don’t want to fight him,” Trump went on.

Ahem, Strickland’s last fight was a split-decision loss to Dricus du Plessis; that’s why Strickland is the former UFC middleweight champ.

Maybe Trump can lend his expertise to Strickland on how you can just declare yourself the winner, and if you pretend hard enough, well, you still lost, but people will send you money.

What the Trumper really likes about this Strickland guy is that, in the walkup to the loss, the fighter, at a UFC promotional presser, went off on a reporter who’d asked him about comments that Strickland had made about how he’d disapprove of his son if he came out as gay or trans.

“Ten years ago, to be trans was a mental f–king illness,” Strickland said in response to the question, “and now, all of sudden, people like you have f–king weaseled your way in the world. You are an infection. You are the definition of weakness. Everything that is wrong with the world is because of f–king you.”

Then he went and got his ass kicked in the octagon; karma is, well, you know.

This same Strickland guy, surprise, surprise, has talked openly about how he was a neo-Nazi as a teen, but has claimed that he no longer harbors those views, which he said got him kicked out of school, something about him committing hate crimes being a big part of that.

Not a neo-Nazi anymore.

Sure, Jan.

This is what he had to say on social media about meeting the Dear Leader.

“After 3 years of being told Americans are bad, it is refreshing to see someone celebrate this country and its citizens,” Strickland wrote on Twitter. “I bleed red white and blue. There was a time we all did. I’m still waiting for the day we end the race, gender and income propaganda to finally realize we’re all Americans in this together.”

Doesn’t sound neo-Nazi at all there.

Trump, a known jock-sniffer – see: USFL, which he ran into the ground; NFL, which blocked him from buying the Buffalo Bills in 2014 – puckered up for the not-neo-Nazi who hilariously lost his UFC title belt after talking sh-t on a reporter.

“He’s a nasty-looking guy. Look at those ears. Would you look at those ears? I looked at him, I said, I want no part of him,” Trump said.

This is peak Trump.

Seriously, ears.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

