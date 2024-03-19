Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home DJ and writer Erin O’Hare to take part in ‘Festival Friday’ open house
Arts & Culture, Local

DJ and writer Erin O’Hare to take part in ‘Festival Friday’ open house

Crystal Graham
Published date:
erin ohare wtju
Submitted

Local author and radio host Erin O’Hare will take part in a discussion of her local music book series “Under The Table And Screaming” as part of the Virginia Festival of the Book on Friday, March 22.

The event, running from 5-7:30 p.m., is hosted by WTJU 91.1 FM and The Beautiful Idea. The event is part of Festival Friday, a new element for this year’s Virginia Festival of the Book, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

The format is much like a “First Friday” arts event, but with a literary spin.

O’Hare’s five-part book series “Under The Table And Screaming” tells the story of the Charlottesville independent and DIY music scene through venues and musicians that have sustained it.

The series is published by WTJU 91.1 FM, where O’Hare hosts a punk and hardcore show on Thursday nights.

“I hope that anyone who attends the conversation leaves inspired to participate in the local music scene, whether it’s by going to shows, hosting shows, playing in a band, making flyers, writing a fanzine or any of the other ways someone can participate,” said O’Hare.

The event will take place at The Beautiful Idea, 411 E. Main St. on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall.

The open house with O’Hare is the first such event hosted by The Beautiful Idea, a new trans-owned antifascist bookstore, queer makers’ market and radical community hub.

“I feel strongly that music, whether it’s folk, punk, hip-hop, R&B or otherwise, has always been very connected to revolution and social struggle,” said Senlin Means, Beautiful Idea co-owner. “Reading our books might just change you, and the world, for the better.”

“Also, we think Erin is super cool.”

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Virginia Lottery announces $1M winner, increases in Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots
2 UVA Cancer Center partners to provide colorectal cancer screening in New River Valley
3 Virginia most certainly earned its NCAA Tournament bid: But what does it do with it?
4 Virginia on short turnaround for First Four: ‘It was a crazy 48 hours for us’
5 Tony Bennett on NC State loss: ‘I believe I made a mistake at the end of the game’

Latest News

Mike Adams UVA Football
Sports

Elliott moves quickly to fill opening at LBs coach, hiring FCS veteran Mike Adams

Chris Graham
checking lottery numbers
Virginia

Virginia Lottery announces $1M winner, increases in Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots

Crystal Graham

The Blacksburg area has a million-dollar Powerball winner. A winning ticket was bought at the CVS on South Main Street in Blacksburg, the Virginia Lottery reported on Tuesday. The million-dollar question now is: Who has that ticket?

Health, Virginia

UVA Cancer Center partners to provide colorectal cancer screening in New River Valley

Rebecca Barnabi

Community Health Center of the New River Valley is partnering with UVA Cancer Center to boost Southwest Virginia’s cancer screening.

closeup of microphone on stage
Arts & Culture, Local

The Paramount welcomes The Moth Mainstage to theater on Friday

Crystal Graham
Fentanyl
Health, US & World

Lawmakers crack down on online sales of illicit drugs containing fentanyl with legislation

Rebecca Barnabi
9 mm gun and bullets
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Two Carolina men plead guilty to stealing truck, robbing Virginia firearms dealer

Crystal Graham
rocktown rollers derby
Sports

Rocktown Rollers, local roller derby team, to play in doubleheader on Saturday

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status