DJ and writer Erin O’Hare to take part in ‘Festival Friday’ open house

Local author and radio host Erin O’Hare will take part in a discussion of her local music book series “Under The Table And Screaming” as part of the Virginia Festival of the Book on Friday, March 22.

The event, running from 5-7:30 p.m., is hosted by WTJU 91.1 FM and The Beautiful Idea. The event is part of Festival Friday, a new element for this year’s Virginia Festival of the Book, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

The format is much like a “First Friday” arts event, but with a literary spin.

O’Hare’s five-part book series “Under The Table And Screaming” tells the story of the Charlottesville independent and DIY music scene through venues and musicians that have sustained it.

The series is published by WTJU 91.1 FM, where O’Hare hosts a punk and hardcore show on Thursday nights.

“I hope that anyone who attends the conversation leaves inspired to participate in the local music scene, whether it’s by going to shows, hosting shows, playing in a band, making flyers, writing a fanzine or any of the other ways someone can participate,” said O’Hare.

The event will take place at The Beautiful Idea, 411 E. Main St. on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall.

The open house with O’Hare is the first such event hosted by The Beautiful Idea, a new trans-owned antifascist bookstore, queer makers’ market and radical community hub.

“I feel strongly that music, whether it’s folk, punk, hip-hop, R&B or otherwise, has always been very connected to revolution and social struggle,” said Senlin Means, Beautiful Idea co-owner. “Reading our books might just change you, and the world, for the better.”

“Also, we think Erin is super cool.”