Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newsdemocrats stand up to republican legislation which puts oil and gas corporations first
U.S./World

Democrats stand up to Republican legislation which puts oil and gas corporations first

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
climate change pollution
(© Ana Gram – stock.adobe.com)

Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan of Virginia joined Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar of California, Vice Chair Ted Lieu of California, and Congressman Seth Magaziner of Rhode Island in opposition of H.R. 1.

A press conference held Tuesday brought the legislators together against the Republicans’ Polluters Over People Act. The Republican legislation would increase the national deficit by $2.4 billion in the next 10 years through concessions with oil and gas corporations.

The legislation would also gut the National Environmental Policy Act by curtailing public input periods for communities impacted by energy development projects and limit the statute of limitations for unlawful permitting. The climate crisis would be exacerbated by providing handouts to fossil fuel and mining industries, cutting regulatory red tape and allowing these industries to lay claim to public lands.

Lastly, the legislation would repeal critical programs implemented through the Inflation Reduction Act and cost American families more.

In her remarks yesterday, McClellan said she has deep concerns about H.R. 1 as a mother and the first Black woman to represent Virginia in Congress, because of “its potential impacts on our national deficit, hardworking families’ pocketbooks, and the health and well-being of historically marginalized communities.”

While padding the pockets of corporate polluters and adding to the national deficit, the legislation “blatantly disregards the financial interests, health and well-being of American families while rewarding polluters with shameless giveaways.”

The Polluters Over People Act would repeal major cost-saving programs implemented through the Inflation Reduction Act, including a $4.5 billion dollar home electrification rebate program designed to lower energy bills for American families. The Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund would also be repealed, a $27 billion dollar program that would accelerate the deployment of clean-energy technologies and create thousands of good-paying jobs.

“The repeal of these programs would raise costs for hardworking Americans, rob them of quality, family-sustaining jobs of the future, and jeopardize a healthier future for our children and grandchildren,” McClellan said.

She pointed out that the legislation does not reference “clean energy,” and eliminates agency from communities and silences historically marginalized and underrepresented communities in favor of corporate interests.

“House Democrats stand opposed to the Polluters Over People Act and will continue fighting to preserve our environment while protecting the health and financial security of Americans.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Waynesboro’s Kenny Brooks on coaching in the Final Four: ‘A very cool moment’
2 ‘Not forgotten’: Birth mother, grandmother fight for parental rights for two children
3 UVA establishes working group to address gun violence, community safety
4 George Mason University president makes case for FBI headquarters in Springfield
5 Governor signs into Virginia law consumer legislation to protect kratom

Latest News

armaan franklin
Sports

The latest on Armaan Franklin: Will he be joining the exodus of Virginia players?

Chris Graham
mark briscoe
Sports

Mark Briscoe match will get me to buy the Ring of Honor pay-per-view

Chris Graham

Yeah, Tony Khan got me again at the last minute. I wasn’t going to buy his “Supercard of Honor” pay-per-view on Friday, but now that it’s announced that Mark Briscoe will be challenging Samoa Joe for the Ring of Honor TV title, damn.

fascism
Perspectives

A state of never-ending crisis: The government is fomenting mass hysteria

John Whitehead

We have become guinea pigs in a ruthlessly calculated, carefully orchestrated, chillingly cold-blooded experiment in how to control a population and advance a political agenda without much opposition from the citizenry.

glenn youngkin
Perspectives

Youngkin needs to keep Virginia in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative

Connie Wright-Zink
Kenny Brooks
Sports

Waynesboro’s Kenny Brooks on coaching in the Final Four: ‘A very cool moment’

Chris Graham
extreme horsemen
Sports

Podcast: Virginia promotion putting the old school back in the wrestling business

Chris Graham
uva odu
Sports

#5 Virginia, powered by seven-run second inning, powers past ODU, 8-1

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy