Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsdelmarva touches jarlin susana early coasts to 8 0 win over frednats
Sports

Delmarva touches Jarlin Susana early, coasts to 8-0 win over FredNats

Chris Graham
Published date:

fredericksburg nationalsThe Delmarva Shorebirds plated four runs in the first inning and never looked back in an 8-0 win over the Fredericksburg Nationals on Saturday.

Jarlin Susana struggled in his first inning, as he walked the bases loaded with just one out. Noelberth Romero then crushed a grand slam to give Delmarva, the Low-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, a 4-0 lead in the first.

Elio Prado added another run in the bottom of the second with his seventh home run of the season to make it 5-0.

Susana buckled down from there, getting through 4.1 innings while striking out five, but the Freddies,the Low-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, could not solve Delmarva starter Jared Beck, as he blanked the Nats through four frames.

Pedro Gonzalez relieved Susana in the fifth and stranded two men in scoring position, but got tagged in the sixth inning. Rolphy Cruz reached on an E4, then later scored on a Luis Gonzalez double.

Samuel Basallo blasted another solo home run in the seventh to push the ‘Birds advantage to 7-0, then Trendon Craig worked a bases loaded walk in the eighth to make it 8-0.

That held up as the final score, with Beck improving to 2-3 this season while Susana dropped to 0-5.

In the series finale tomorrow, Riley Cornelio gets the ball for Fredericksburg against Juan De Los Santos for the Shorebirds.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Virginia’s newest beer company’s motto: ‘Communists obviously won’t like our beer’
2 Youngkin kills LGBTQ+ youth resource webpage: More mean-spirited politics
3 State AGs pushing Biden administration on EPA plan to cut vehicle tailpipe emissions
4 WWE bringing house show to Charlottesville on Sept. 10: The card is just mid
5 Is football, with what we know about its dangers, about to go the way of boxing?

Latest News

cm punk
Sports

AEW News and Notes: CM Punk, Ricky Starks to meet in Owen Hart tourney final

Chris Graham
Humming birds
Columns

Is putting out birdhouses and/or bird feeders good or bad for the local ecosystem?

EarthTalk

While putting up a bird house or bird feeder is a great way to attract birds to your property, the jury is out as to whether such attractions help or harm local biodiversity and overall ecosystem health.

glenn youngkin
Politics, Virginia

Youngkin, Senate Democrats continue clash over $3.6 billion state surplus

Chris Graham

Virginia Democrats want to commit money from the state’s $3.6 billion budget surplus to pay raises for teachers, law enforcement officers and state employees.

road
Local

Staunton District Traffic Update: VDOT work schedule for week of July 10-14

Chris Graham
Oppenheimer
Columns, Politics, U.S. News

‘I feel I have blood on my hands’: J. Robert Oppenheimer’s tragedy, and ours

Lawrence S. Wittner
norfolk tides
Sports

Norfolk slides past Durham, 4-3

Chris Graham
baseball richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Bowie silences Squirrels’ bats in 6-1 win over Richmond

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy