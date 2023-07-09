Delmarva touches Jarlin Susana early, coasts to 8-0 win over FredNats

The Delmarva Shorebirds plated four runs in the first inning and never looked back in an 8-0 win over the Fredericksburg Nationals on Saturday.

Jarlin Susana struggled in his first inning, as he walked the bases loaded with just one out. Noelberth Romero then crushed a grand slam to give Delmarva, the Low-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, a 4-0 lead in the first.

Elio Prado added another run in the bottom of the second with his seventh home run of the season to make it 5-0.

Susana buckled down from there, getting through 4.1 innings while striking out five, but the Freddies,the Low-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, could not solve Delmarva starter Jared Beck, as he blanked the Nats through four frames.

Pedro Gonzalez relieved Susana in the fifth and stranded two men in scoring position, but got tagged in the sixth inning. Rolphy Cruz reached on an E4, then later scored on a Luis Gonzalez double.

Samuel Basallo blasted another solo home run in the seventh to push the ‘Birds advantage to 7-0, then Trendon Craig worked a bases loaded walk in the eighth to make it 8-0.

That held up as the final score, with Beck improving to 2-3 this season while Susana dropped to 0-5.

In the series finale tomorrow, Riley Cornelio gets the ball for Fredericksburg against Juan De Los Santos for the Shorebirds.