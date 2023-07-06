Countries
Close
newsdelmarva scores four in the seventh takes down frednats 7 4
Sports

Delmarva scores four in the seventh, takes down FredNats, 7-4

Chris Graham
Published date:

fredericksburg nationalsDelmarva plated four runs in the seventh inning to take down the Fredericksburg Nationals, 7-4, on Wednesday.

The FredNats, the Low-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, jumped on Delmarva, the Low-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, in the very first at-bat of the night, as Daylen Lile doubled. Cortland Lawson followed with a single to put runners on the corners, and then Sammy Infante singled through the right side to bring Lile home to make it 1-0 Fredericksburg.

In the top of the second, the FredNats again put runners on the corners with singles from Christopher De La Cruz and Lile. Lile took off to steal second base, and an errant throw into center field allowed De La Cruz to score. But Delmarva’s throw back to the infield skipped away past third base, and Lile scored as well to push the lead to 3-0.

The ‘Birds got on the board in the bottom of the second, beginning with a leadoff single by Noelberth Romero. Angel Tejada reached as well on a fielder’s choice and E1, to push Romero up to third base. Adam Crampton then drove Romero in with a run-scoring groundout.

Max Romero Jr. extended the edge to 4-1 Fredericksburg, when he launched his first professional home run in the top of the fourth inning.

Delmarva put two men aboard with two outs in the home half of the fourth, when Elio Prado reached on a fielder’s choice grounder that scored Anderson De Los Santos to cut it to a 4-2 ballgame.

Juan Abreu tossed a scoreless fifth and sixth inning, however the Freddies bats could not extend their lead. Then in the bottom of the seventh, Delmarva found a groove against Franklin Marquez. Elio Prado drew a one-out walk, and Carter Young singled with one out.

Samuel Basallo then blistered a line drive to left that was misplayed by Roismar Quintana, and allowed Prado to score and bring the Shorebirds within a run.

After Marquez got the second out of the inning, Connor Pavolony served a ball into right field that was booted by Christopher De La Cruz, as two runs scored to give Delmarva a 5-4 lead. Noelberth Romero tacked on the fourth run of the inning on an RBI double, as the Shorebirds went ahead 6-4.

Delmarva added one more run in the home half of the eighth, ultimately winning 7-4 in the second game of the series.

Deivy Cruz earned the win, while Franklin Marquez was tagged for his first loss this year.

Jose Atencio is set to pitch for the Nats tomorrow, against a TBD arm for the Shorebirds.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

