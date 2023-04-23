Delmarva opens up on FredNats pen, takes series finale, 8-5

#2 Washington Nationals prospect Robert Hassell reached base four times, but Delmarva attacked the FredNats pen in an 8-5 comeback win on Sunday.

Roismar Quintana, the Nats’ #17 prospect, was 2-for-3 on the day with an RBI and a run scored.

Quintana’s RBI single in the fifth inning to score Elijah Green, the #3 rated prospect in the organization, to give Fredericksburg a 3-1 edge.

But in the top of the sixth, Carter Young roped a leadoff double, and Jackson Holliday reached on an error right behind him. Samuel Basallo came up next, and roped a two-run triple to tie the game at 3-3. Anderson De Los Santos followed Basallo with a RBI single, and the ‘Birds pulled ahead 4-3.

Michael Mantecon added another run, with his liner into right field to make it 5-3.

Hassell opened the bottom of the seventh with a walk, to bring up Daylen Lile. He then turned on a 2-2 offering and powered it into the right field bullpen for a game-tying home run.

Stiven Acevedo cranked a two-run blast of his own in the top of the eighth inning to give the Shorebirds a 7-5 lead. Delmarva added one more run in the ninth.