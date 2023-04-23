Countries
newsdelmarva opens up on frednats pen takes series finale 8 5
Sports

Delmarva opens up on FredNats pen, takes series finale, 8-5

Chris Graham
Published date:

fredericksburg nationals#2 Washington Nationals prospect Robert Hassell reached base four times, but Delmarva attacked the FredNats pen in an 8-5 comeback win on Sunday.

Roismar Quintana, the Nats’ #17 prospect, was 2-for-3 on the day with an RBI and a run scored.

Quintana’s RBI single in the fifth inning to score Elijah Green, the #3 rated prospect in the organization, to give Fredericksburg a 3-1 edge.

But in the top of the sixth, Carter Young roped a leadoff double, and Jackson Holliday reached on an error right behind him. Samuel Basallo came up next, and roped a two-run triple to tie the game at 3-3. Anderson De Los Santos followed Basallo with a RBI single, and the ‘Birds pulled ahead 4-3.

Michael Mantecon added another run, with his liner into right field to make it 5-3.

Hassell opened the bottom of the seventh with a walk, to bring up Daylen Lile. He then turned on a 2-2 offering and powered it into the right field bullpen for a game-tying home run.

Stiven Acevedo cranked a two-run blast of his own in the top of the eighth inning to give the Shorebirds a 7-5 lead. Delmarva added one more run in the ninth.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

