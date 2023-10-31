Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Dave Meltzer is turning on Tony Khan: Who might be behind that, you have to wonder?
Pro Wrestling, Sports

Dave Meltzer is turning on Tony Khan: Who might be behind that, you have to wonder?

Chris Graham
Published date:
tony khan
Tony Khan. Photo: All Elite Wrestling

One way you can tell things aren’t going well for AEW and Tony Khan: even Dave Meltzer has turned on Tony.

Meltzer, last week, made news with two bits of heavy-handed criticism for Khan and his recent booking of AEW, which, to be fair, has been all over the place on steroids.

The first is low-hanging fruit: “It’s just, like, many people over the age of 50 on this show, you know, and it’s like, I don’t think that should be the image of the company.”

I mean, totally accurate, that one. Meltzer was addressing, in this instance, specifically, the use of Rob Van Dam on last week’s “Dynamite” in Philadelphia, which he conceded made sense, because of RVD’s time in ECW, which was based in Philly, but still – there’s Van Dam, there’s Chris Jericho, there’s Jeff Jarrett, the Hardys, Dustin Rhodes, now Adam Copeland, all guys approaching or over 50.

The other is the sign that there are people behind the scenes at AEW who aren’t happy that they just re-upped.

Meltzer, on his Wrestling Observer Radio podcast, addressed the issue that “a lot of the stuff is being decided at much later periods than previous. Guys are getting their information on what they’re doing later and decisions are being made later. So that’s just how it is. I mean, there’s time on the day of the show when you don’t even know.

“They’re doing stuff, but they don’t really know a long-term direction,” Meltzer said. “So, they’re doing stuff, and they’re coming up with ideas, but when you don’t really know exactly the long-term direction, then you’re kind of like coming up with ideas week by week, too, but you don’t know where the ultimate thing is. And maybe the ultimate thing hasn’t even been decided. So that’s one of the reasons that the shows are like the shows last week,”

Calling out Tony Khan for having too many old guys on his show is an observational criticism from Meltzer.

Meltzer telling us that “a lot of stuff is being decided” late and that “they don’t really know a long-term direction” is something that is being planted with him.

Three guesses who might be planting him information.

Certain, shall we call them, EVPs have played Meltzer like a fiddle for years, and it’s worked out well for them – gotten them high-level jobs at the right hand of the son of a billionaire, taken out a rival who was making the company money, but was a threat to their personal bottom lines.

Dave Meltzer telling us that the talent is unhappy with booking decisions being made late and the lack of cohesive long-term direction tells us that the EVPs, who just a couple of months ago signed lucrative, long-term contract extensions, are unhappy.

Maybe they’re trying to get Tony fired now.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

In Depth

1 Augusta County Republican mailer left out BOS member Scott Seaton: What gives?
2 Mike Johnson says son treated differently ‘because of the color of his skin’: Far right cries foul
3 Wayne Theatre to build music and technical resource center; requests $5M grant from state
4 Guy who defended Waynesboro vice mayor with double-bird jailed on assault conviction
5 Waynesboro: WARM permit will allow for additional mother, children in supportive housing

Latest News

halloween trick or treaters
Arts, Culture, Community, U.S. & World

Origin story: Halloween’s birth, rise to fame in the U.S.

Rebecca Barnabi
tony bennett
Basketball, Sports

Is Tony Bennett going to open up the Virginia offense this season: You already know the answer

Chris Graham

The question you get in the media mailbag most often from Virginia Basketball fans: is Tony going to open things up on offense more this year?

handful of strawberries
Agriculture, Virginia

USDA awards $550K to seven Virginia agricultural projects for specialty crop production

Rebecca Barnabi

Seven agricultural-related projects are the recipients of Specialty Crop Block Grant Funding in Virginia to advance economic development.

chesapeake bay
Climate, U.S. & World

Chesapeake Bay partnership celebrates preservation of 9.1 million acres from development

Rebecca Barnabi
farm sprinkler
Agriculture, Virginia

Prince Edward County receives grant to support agribusiness, forest product sectors

Crystal Graham
offshore wind
Climate, Virginia

Virginia offshore wind project to power 900,000 homes, support thousands of jobs

Crystal Graham
waynesboro symphony orchestra
Arts, Culture, Community, Local, News

Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra presents ‘An Evening of Specters, Spirits and Spies’

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy