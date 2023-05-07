Culpeper District Traffic Update: Updated list of VDOT projects for May 8-12

VDOT has updated its list of work projects, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week.

Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects

U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Final pavement marking work will involve U.S. 250 lane and Interstate 64 ramp delays and continuing through the week between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers.

Sunday through Friday: U. S. 250 at the Exit 124 interchange. Expect delays onto Interstate 64 to access U.S. 250 eastbound and westbound lanes. Expect delays on U.S. 250 in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Speed limit reduced to 25 mph through the work zone.

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). New roundabout. Be alert for equipment and workers near the travel lanes. Speed limit is reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the following areas:

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) between Route 172 (Little Rock Lane) and Route 692 (Plank Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road) between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 803 (Goodloe Lane), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge maintenance. Expect alternating right and left lane closures between mile marker 109 and mile marker 111 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, nightly, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closure between mile marker 114 and mile marker 118 in the eastbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 110 and mile marker 117 in the eastbound lanes, nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 125 and mile marker 128 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect mobile right and left shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 124 in the eastbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Storm drain work. Expect stationary right shoulder closures between mile marker 122 and mile marker 123 in the eastbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Tree removal operations. Expect alternating lanes closures in the westbound lanes between mile marker 124 and mile marker 134, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Shoulder repairs. Expect mobile right shoulder closures between mile marker 124 and mile marker 136, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) – Permanent pavement repairs. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 697 (Sutherland Road) and Route 805 (Henderson Lane) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Traffic sensor installation. Expect alternating lanes closures between Route 1722 (Worth Crossing) and Route 1515 (Airport Acres Road) in the northbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Bridge painting. Expect alternating left lane closures between Route 752 (Mechums Depot Lane) and Route 240 (Three Notched Road) in the westbound lanes, Sunday through Wednesday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Monticello Avenue) – Bridge inspection work. Expect alternating lane closures between Interstate 64, Exit 121 (Charlottesville/Scottsville) off-ramp and Quarry Road, Monday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 600 (Watts Passage) – Bridge repairs. Expect all lanes closed to through traffic at Route 700 (Watts Farm Road), daily. Project completion expected Nov. 20, 2023.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Updating directional signs – Expect right shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

U.S. 15 (North James Madison Highway) between Route 631 (Meander Run Road) and near the entrance to The Inn & Tavern at Meander, in the northbound lanes.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) at Route 757 (Stone Church Road) in the eastbound lanes.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (James Monroe Highway) – Mowing operations. Expect alternating lane closures between the Madison County line and the Fauquier County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Other construction. Expect alternating lane and shoulder closures with flaggers between North Blue Ridge Avenue and Aspen Street in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Mowing operations – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, shoulder closures, and mobile work zones, daily, in the following areas.

U.S. 17 (Warrenton Road), between the Stafford County line and Route 709 (Belvoir Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway North), between the Culpeper County line to the Prince William County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

U.S. 211 (Lee Highway West), between Route 622 (Old Bridge Road) and the Warrenton Town line, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, 8 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 28 (Catlett Road), between U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway) and the Prince William County line, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Updating directional signs – Expect right shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway), between Galemont Lane and Route 55 in the westbound lanes.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway), between Route 628 (Blantyre Road) and Route 674 (Trapp Branch Road) in the westbound lanes.

Route 628 (Blantyre Road) between Route 674 (Georgetown Road)and Route 674 (Trapp Branch Road) in the northbound lanes.

(NEW) Paving operations – Expect lane closures with mobile work zone in the following areas:

Route 626 (Halfway Road) between Route 705 (Burrland Lane) to The Plains Town line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) between Route 28 (Catlett Road) and Route 656 (Remington Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Sunday and Monday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Shoulder repairs. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 24 and mile marker 31 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 66 – Bridge deck repairs. Expect left lane closures between mile marker 32 and mile marker 29 in the westbound lanes, nightly, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. During right lane closures, exit 31 (The Plains/Old Tavern) will be closed.

(NEW) U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) – Bridge inspection work. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 712 (Delaplane Grade Road) and Route 623 (Three Fox Lane) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Roadway improvements. Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers between Route 1120 (Edgewood Drive) and Route 661 (Oak Shade Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, nightly, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Route 609 (Courthouse Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect lane closures between Route 806 (Elk Run Road) and Route 612 (Brent Town Road) in the eastbound lanes daily, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 651 (Sumerduck Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect lane closures with flaggers between Route 668 (Savannah Branch Road) and Route 620 (Kellys Ford Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Greene County

(NEW) U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect delays between Route 634 (Mutton Hollow Road) and Route 810 (Dyke Road) in the eastbound lanes, Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Road reconstruction, striping, curb and sidewalk work between U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) and Route 680 (Pinewood Court) in the eastbound and westbound lanes. Please use extra caution through the work zone, daily, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 638 (Turkey Ridge Road) – Bridge replacement. Road will be closed between Route 634 (Bull Yearling Road) and Route 637 (South River Road). Project completion date, December 15, 2023

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Permanent pavement repairs. Expect mobile, alternating lanes closures, daily, between Exit 136 (Gordonsville/Palmyra) and Route 613 (Poindexter Road), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 669 (Marquis Road) – Bridge inspection work. Expect alternating lane closures at Route 629 (Lahore Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Bridge inspection work. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 626 (Scrabble Road) and Route 604 (Round Hill Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 522 (Lee Highway) – Updating directional signs. Expect right shoulder closures between Route 683 (Library Road) and U.S. 211 (Warren Avenue), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.