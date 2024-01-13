Culpeper District Traffic Alert: VDOT work schedule for week of Jan. 15-19

VDOT has updated its schedule for road work in the Culpeper District during the next week.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on the Culpeper District Facebook page and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Tree trimming – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in the following areas, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

S. 250 (Richmond Road), between Route 729 (North Milton Road) and the Fluvanna County line, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 6, (Irish Road), between the Nelson County line and Route 20 (Valley Street) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 631 (Old Lynchburg Road), between Ambrose Commons Drive and the Charlottesville City line, Thursday and Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect intermittent slow roll closures with flaggers between Route 633 (Cove Garden Road) and Route 760 (Red Hill School Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Road widening project. Expect lane closures between Birdsall Lane and Route 750 (Old Turnpike Road). The westbound lanes will remain reduced from two lanes to one and the eastbound lane shift will remain in place. This is a long-term closure for the duration of the project. Expected completion date, April, 2024.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Expect temporary traffic signal with new traffic pattern at Route 708 (Red Hill Road). Route 708 will narrow to one lane for construction on the bridge over the North Fork Hardware River in the southbound lanes, beginning Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. Project completion date, Dec. 2024.

Route 641 (Frays Mill Road) – Other bridge work. Road closed at Route 743 (Advance Mills Road) for replacement of bridge over Marsh Run. Drivers on U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) who need to access Route 743 north and west of the closure should use Route 607 (Cedar Grove Road). Expected completion date, Dec. 5, 2024.

Route 659 (Woodburn Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect alternating lane closures at Reservoir Ridge Road in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 676 (Woodlands Road) – Bridge repairs. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 743 (Earlysville Road) and Cedar Bluff Road in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Culpeper County

Bridge repairs — Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers, daily, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the following areas:

Route 649 (Cedar Mountain Drive), between Route 692 (Old Orange Road) and Route 652 (Mitchell Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 663 (Stevensburg Road) at Route 666 (Greens Corner Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(NEW) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

S. 29 (James Madison Highway), mobile work zone with rolling stops between Route 676 (Berry Hill Road) and Route F715 (Hubbards Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road), occasional shoulder and lane closures between Route 3 (Germanna Highway) and Route 672 (Stones Mill Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway North) – Tree removals. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures between U.S. 522 (Germanna Highway) and Route 666 (Braggs Corner Road) in the northbound lanes, Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fauquier County

Route 690 (Bear Wallow Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect occasional shoulder and lane closures between the Warrenton Town line and Filly Lane in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Bridge repair. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers at Route 607 (Shenandoah Path) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Louisa County

Construction of new roundabout – Expect alternating lane closures daily, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the following areas. Project anticipated completion date, Jan. 31, 2025.

S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) between Route 623 (Chopping Road) 0.3 miles north of Route 208 (New Bridge Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 208 (New Bridge Road) between U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) and Alma Gaynelle Drive in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

(NEW) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Route 231 (Gordonsville Road), alternating lane closures with flaggers between Linden Lane Farm and Rock Rockview Lane in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road), left lane and left shoulder closed between Route 208 (New Bridge Road) and Route 1035 (Pine Point Place) in the southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between Shepherd Lane and Route 617 (East Green Springs Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, nightly, 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Orange County

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Pole installation. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 629 (Lahore Road) and Route 625 (Porter Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 640 (Battle Mountain Road) and Route 611 (Seven Ponds Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, beginning Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 729 (Richmond Road) – Bridge repairs. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers at Route 676 (Gore Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.