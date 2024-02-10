Culpeper District Traffic Alert: VDOT work schedule for week of Feb. 12-16

VDOT has updated its work schedule for the Culpeper District during the next week.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on the Culpeper District Facebook page and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Albemarle County

New Roadway Construction – Construction of a roundabout at Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) and Hillsdale Drive. Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers in the following areas nightly, Monday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., 10 p.m. Friday through 9 a.m. Saturday, 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, through May 5.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Brandywine Drive, nightly in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Cedar Hill Road in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Tree removal – Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers, daily, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the following areas:

Route 20 (Scottsville Road), between Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) and Route 726 (James River Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway), between Route 729 (Buck Island Road) and Route 732 (Milton Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

S. 29 (Monacan Trail), intermittent slow roll closures with flaggers between Route 692 (Plank Road) and Route 708 (Red Hill Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

S. 29 (Monacan Trail), intermittent slow roll closures with flaggers between Route 633 (Cove Garden Road) and Route 760 (Red Hill School Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Vegetation control. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 108 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail Road) – Super load. Expect slow moving vehicle between Interstate 64, mile marker 118A and Route 151 (Patrick Henry Highway) in Amherst County, in the southbound lanes, Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Road widening project. Expect lane closures between Birdsall Lane and Route 750 (Old Turnpike Road). The westbound lanes will remain reduced from two lanes to one and the eastbound lane shift will remain in place. This is a long-term closure for the duration of the project. Expected completion date, April 2024.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Expect temporary traffic signal with new traffic pattern at Route 708 (Red Hill Road). Route 708 is narrowed to one lane for construction on the bridge over the North Fork Hardware River in the southbound lanes. Project completion date, Dec. 2024.

(NEW) Route 6 (East Main Street) – Shoulder repairs. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 627 (Porters Road) and Route 715 (Esmont Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday, 8 a.m. to noon.

(NEW) Route 20 (Stony Point Road) – Tree trimming. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 1421 (Elk Drive) and the Orange County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Valley Street) – Pothole patching. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) and Route 737 (Mountain Vista Road) Monday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 641 (Frays Mill Road) – Other bridge work. Road closed at Route 743 (Advance Mills Road) for replacement of bridge over Marsh Run. Drivers on U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) who need to access Route 743 north and west of the closure should use Route 607 (Cedar Grove Road). Expected completion date, Dec. 5, 2024.

(NEW) Route 684 (Rockfish River Road) – Pipe repairs/Installation. Road closed between Route 691 (Jarmans Gap Road) and Route 797 (Hillsboro Lane) Drivers should follow signed detour utilizing U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) to Route 691 (Jarmans Gap Road) to Route 691 (Greenwood Road) from 8 a.m. Wednesday to 3 p.m. Thursday.

Culpeper County

Bridge repairs – Expect alternating lane closures daily through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

Route 649 (Cedar Mountain Drive), between Route 692 (Old Orange Road) and Route 652 (Mitchell Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 663 (Stevensburg Road), between Route 666 (Greens Corner Road) and Route 600 (York Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(NEW) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Route 633 (Stonehouse Mountain Road), alternating lane closures between U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) and Route 729 (Eggbornsville Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road), occasional shoulder and lane closures between Route 3 (Germanna Highway) and Route 672 (Stones Mill Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 672 (Stones Mill Road), alternating lane closures between Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road) and Route 724 (Youngs Lane) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Road widening project. Expect alternating lane closures between U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) and Route 694 (Ira Hoffman Lane) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, starting Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas daily, in the following areas:

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway), mobile alternating lane closures between Route 622 (Whiting Road) and Route 709 (Belvoir Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 651 (Freemans Ford Road), mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 658 (Cemetery Road) and Route 769 (Beales Branch Lane) in the northbound and southbound lanes, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 676 (Riley Road), alternating lane closures between Brookside Parkway and Route 605 (Dumfries Road) in the southbound lanes, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 690 (Bear Wallow Road), alternating lane closures between Filly Lane and the Warrenton Town line in the northbound and southbound lanes, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 804 (Stuart Street) – Culvert repairs. Road closed between Route 55 (Main Street) and Route 626 (Loudoun Avenue), Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Local traffic will be able to access their properties.

Greene County

(NEW) Route 230 (Madison Road) – Road widening project. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 637 (Octonia Road) and the Madison County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Louisa County

Construction of new roundabout – Expect alternating lane closures daily, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the following areas. Project anticipated completion date, Jan. 31, 2025.

S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) between Route 623 (Chopping Road) 0.3 miles north of Route 208 (New Bridge Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 208 (New Bridge Road) between U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) and Alma Gaynelle Drive in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

(NEW) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Route 635 (Willow Brook Road), alternating lane closures between U.S. 33 (Jefferson Highway) and Route 710 (Johnson Mill Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon.

Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road), right shoulder closure between Route 208 (New Bridge Road) and Route 614 (Carrs Bridge Road) in the northbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road), right shoulder closure between Route 652 (Pine Point Place) and Route 700 (Haley Drive) in the southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 700 (Haley Drive), right shoulder closure between Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road) and dead end of Route 700 (Haley Drive in the northbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 661 (Crewsville Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Road closed between Route 601 (Paynes Mill Road) and Route 602 (Copper Line Road), daily through Feb. 29, 2024.

Madison County

U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – Bridge repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 621 (Seville Road) and Route 609 (Fredericksburg Road) in the southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rappahannock County

U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 640 (Battle Mountain Road) and Route 611 (Seven Ponds Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 729 (Richmond Road) – Bridge approach repairs. Expect flagging operation at Route 676 (Gore Road) in the northbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.