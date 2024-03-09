Culpeper District Traffic Alert: VDOT work schedule for the week of March 11-15

VDOT has updated its list of highway work that is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on the Culpeper District Facebook page and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Vegetation control – Expect right shoulder closures, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 108 and mile marker 115 in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 637 (Dick Woods Road), between the ramp to Interstate 64 eastbound and the ramp to Interstate 64 westbound in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

(NEW) Roadway sweeping – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 3:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the following areas:

S. 250 (Long Street), between the Charlottesville City line and the ramp to Interstate 64 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday.

Route 631 (Rio Road East), between U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) and the Charlottesville City line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday, and Thursday.

John Warner Parkway, between Route 631 (Rio Road East) and the Charlottesville City line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Thursday, and Friday.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Route 631 (Rio Road West) in the northbound lanes, Friday.

(UPDATE) New Roadway Construction – Construction of a roundabout at Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) and Hillsdale Drive. Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers in the following areas nightly, Monday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday, 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, through May 5.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), closed between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and U.S. 250 Bypass in the northbound lanes, 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday. Drivers on U.S. 250 should follow detour signs and continue west to U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North).

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Brandywine Drive, nightly in the southbound lanes.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Cedar Hill Road in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(NEW) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

S. 29 (Monacan Trail), slow roll with state police between Route 654 (Barracks Road) and the ramp to Interstate 64 eastbound in the northbound and southbound lanes, 10 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

S. 29 (Monacan Trail), mobile, alternating lane closures between the ramp from Interstate 64 westbound to the ramps to U.S. 250 (Bypass Expressway) in the northbound and southbound lanes, 10 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

S. 29 (Monacan Trail), right lane and right shoulder closure between Route 708 (Red Hill Road) and Route 710 (Taylors Gap Road) in the southbound lanes, Tuesday through Sunday, March 17, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) at Towncenter Drive, lane closures with directional signs at the roundabout, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 1403 (Meeting Street) at Timberwood Boulevard, lane closures with directional signs at the roundabout, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Guardrail upgrades. Expect right shoulder closures at Route 631 (Rio Road) in the southbound lanes, Tuesday, and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Sign installation. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 6 (Afton Mountain Road) and Route 750 (Old Turnpike Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday.

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Road widening project. Expect lane closures between Birdsall Lane and Route 750 (Old Turnpike Road). The westbound lanes will remain reduced from two lanes to one and the eastbound lane shift will remain in place. This is a long-term closure for the duration of the project. Expected completion date, April 2024.

(NEW) Route 6 (Irish Road) – Shoulder repairs. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 715 (Esmont Road) and Route 627 (Porters Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Expect temporary traffic signal with new traffic pattern at Route 708 (Red Hill Road). Route 708 is narrowed to one lane for construction on the bridge over the North Fork Hardware River in the southbound lanes. Project completion date, Dec. 2024.

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Tree removals. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 729 (Buck Island Road) and Route 732 (Milton Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 641 (Frays Mill Road) – Other bridge work. Road closed at Route 743 (Advance Mills Road) for replacement of bridge over Marsh Run. Drivers on U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) who need to access Route 743 north and west of the closure should use Route 607 (Cedar Grove Road). Expected completion date, Dec. 5, 2024.

(NEW) Route 660 (Reas Ford Road) – Paving operations. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 1544 (Forestvue Drive) and Route 1554 (Graemont Drive) in the eastbound lanes, daily, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 708 (Taylors Gap Road) – Resurfacing operations. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 637 (Dick Woods Road) and Route 708 (Red Hill Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, through Monday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

City of Charlottesville

(UPDATE) Road improvements — Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers Monday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday, 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, nightly through April 19 in the following areas:

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), closed between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and U.S. 250 Bypass in the northbound lanes, 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday. Drivers on U.S. 250 should follow detour signs and continue west to U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North).

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Brandywine Drive in the northbound and southbound lanes.

S. 250 (Bypass Expressway), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Dairy Road in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Pothole patching – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in the following areas:

Route 645 (Kirtley Trail), between Route 642 (Dove Hill Road) and the Madison County line in the eastbound lanes, Wednesday, and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road), between Route 675 (Thoms Road) and Route 762 (Brandy Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday, and Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

S. 29 ((James Madison Highway), right lane and right shoulder closure at Route 663 (Alanthus Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

S. 29 (James Madison Highway), alternating lane closures at the ramp to U.S. 522 (Germana Highway) in the southbound lanes, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

S. 522 (Sperryville Pike), alternating lane closures between Route 1015 (General Longstreet Avenue) and Route 616 (Woodland Church Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road), occasional shoulder and lane closures between Route 3 (Germanna Highway) and Route 672 (Stones Mill Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 672 (Stones Mill Road), alternating lane closures between Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road) and Route 724 (Youngs Lane) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Road widening project. Expect alternating lane closures between U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) and Route 694 (Ira Hoffman Lane) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 633 (Stonehouse Mountain Road) – Paving operations. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike and Route 632 (Dutch Hollow Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following: areas:

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway), mobile alternating lane closures between Route 622 (Whiting Road) and Route 709 (Belvoir Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 676 (Riley Road), alternating lane closures between Route 605 (Dumfries Road) and Brookside Parkway in the northbound lanes, Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 690 (Bear Wallow Road), alternating lane closures between Filly Lane and the Warrenton Town line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 66 – Sign installation. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 17 and mile marker 34 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 635 (Hume Road) – Paving operations. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road) and the Rappahannock County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Louisa County

Construction of a new roundabout – Expect alternating lane closures daily, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the following areas. Project anticipated completion date, Jan. 31, 2025.

S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) between Route 623 (Chopping Road) 0.3 miles north of Route 208 (New Bridge Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 208 (New Bridge Road) between U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) and Alma Gaynelle Drive in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

(NEW) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Route 613 (Oakland Road), alternating lane closures between Route 736 (Thurston Road) and Route 693 (Kents Mill Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 625 (Chalklevel Road), alternating lane closures between Route 820 (Walnut Woods Drive and Route 624 (Mount Pleasant Church Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday, and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road), alternating lane closures between Route 208 (New Bridge Road) and Route 1035 (Pine Point Place) in the northbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road), left shoulder closures between Route 1035 (Pine Point Place) and Route 700 (Haley Drive) in the northbound lanes, daily through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 700 (Johnson Road), right shoulder closure between Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road) and dead end of Route 700 (Haley Drive) in the northbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Pipe repairs/installation – Expect road closures with signed detours in the following areas:

Route 661 (Crewsville Road), road closed between Route 601 (Paynes Mill Road) and Route 602 (Copper Line Road), daily, through April 15, 2024.

Route 635 (Factory Mill Road), road closed between Route 610 (Holly Grove Drive) and Route 727 (Mickie Town Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, through May 14, 2024.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Tree removals. Expect left lane and left shoulder closures between mile marker 143 and mile marker 144 in the westbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Madison County

U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – Shoulder repairs. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between the Greene County line and the Culpeper County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – Bridge repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 621 (Seville Road) and Route 609 (Fredericksburg Road) in the southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Debris pick-up. Expect right shoulder closures between Route 645 (Magnolia Road) and Route 644 (Burnley Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday, and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Rappahannock County

Route 729 (Richmond Road) – Bridge approach repairs. Expect flagging operation at Route 676 (Gore Road) in the northbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.