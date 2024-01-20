Culpeper District Traffic Alert: VDOT schedule for the week of Jan. 22-26

VDOT has updated its schedule for road work in the Culpeper District during the next week.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on the Culpeper District Facebook page and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Tree trimming – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in the following areas, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

S. 250 (Richmond Road), between Route 729 (North Milton Road) and the Fluvanna County line, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 6, (Irish Road), between the Nelson County line and Route 20 (Valley Street) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Pothole patching. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect intermittent slow roll closures with flaggers between Route 633 (Cove Garden Road) and Route 760 (Red Hill School Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Road widening project. Expect lane closures between Birdsall Lane and Route 750 (Old Turnpike Road). The westbound lanes will remain reduced from two lanes to one and the eastbound lane shift will remain in place. This is a long-term closure for the duration of the project. Expected completion date, April, 2024.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Expect temporary traffic signal with new traffic pattern at Route 708 (Red Hill Road). Route 708 will be narrowed to one lane for construction on the bridge over the North Fork Hardware River in the southbound lanes. Project completion date, Dec. 2024.

Route 641 (Frays Mill Road) – Other bridge work. Road closed at Route 743 (Advance Mills Road) for replacement of bridge over Marsh Run. Drivers on U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) who need to access Route 743 north and west of the closure should use Route 607 (Cedar Grove Road). Expected completion date, Dec. 5, 2024.

Route 659 (Woodburn Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect alternating lane closures at Reservoir Ridge Road in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Culpeper County

Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect occasional shoulder and lane closures between Route 3 (Germanna Highway) and Route 672 (Stones Mill Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fauquier County

Interstate 66 – Brush removal. Expect mobile work zone with right shoulder closures between mile marker 15 and mile marker 36 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 690 (Bear Wallow Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect occasional shoulder and lane closures between the Warrenton Town line and Filly Lane in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Greene County

(NEW) U.S. 33 (Stanardsville By-Pass) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect occasional lane and shoulder closures between Route 622 (Celt Road) and Route 609 (Reva Lane) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Louisa County

Construction of new roundabout – Expect alternating lane closures daily, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the following areas. Project anticipated completion date, Jan. 31, 2025.

S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) between Route 623 (Chopping Road) 0.3 miles north of Route 208 (New Bridge Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 208 (New Bridge Road) between U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) and Alma Gaynelle Drive in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Route 231 (Gordonsville Road), alternating lane closures with flaggers between Linden Lane Farm and Rock Rockview Lane in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road), left lane and left shoulder closures between Route 208 (New Bridge Road) and Route 1035 (Pine Point Place) in the southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road), right shoulder closure between Route 208 (New Bridge Road) and Route 614 (Carrs Bridge Road) in the northbound lanes, daily through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Pothole patching. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 639 (Doctors Road) – Pole installation. Expect left shoulder closures between Route 749 (Ponderosa Road) and Route 620 (Vawter Corner Road) in the westbound lanes, Monday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Orange County

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Pole installation. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 629 (Lahore Road) and Route 625 (Porter Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 640 (Battle Mountain Road) and Route 611 (Seven Ponds Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, beginning Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.