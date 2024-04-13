Culpeper District Traffic Alert: VDOT schedule for the week of April 15-19

VDOT has updated its schedule for work in the Culpeper District during the next week.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on the Culpeper District Facebook page and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Brush removal – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 106 and 115 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64, left shoulder closed between mile marker 124 and mile marker 131 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Litter pickup – Expect mobile work zones with right shoulder closures Thursday in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 118 and mile marker 119 in the eastbound lanes, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 118 and mile marker 125 in the westbound lanes, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

(NEW) Sign installations – Expect shoulder closures, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the following areas:

Interstate 64, right shoulder closed between mile marker 104 to mile marker 105 in the eastbound lanes, Tuesday through Thursday.

Interstate 64, right shoulder closed between mile marker 123 and mile marker 124 in the eastbound lanes, Monday, and Tuesday.

Interstate 64, right shoulder closed between mile marker 113 and mile marker 114 in the westbound lanes, Tuesday through Thursday.

Interstate 64, left shoulder closed between mile marker 115 and mile marker 116 in the westbound lanes, Tuesday through Thursday.

(UPDATE) Other construction – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, right shoulder closed between mile marker 106 and mile marker 107 in the westbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Interstate 64, right lane and right shoulder closed between mile marker 106 and mile marker 107 in the westbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

(UPDATE) New Roadway Construction – Construction of a roundabout at Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) and Hillsdale Drive. Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers in the following areas nightly, Monday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday, 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, through May 5.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Brandywine Drive, nightly in the southbound lanes.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Cedar Hill Road in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

S. 29 (Monacan Trail), alternating lane closures between Route 633 (Heards Mountain Road) and Route 699 (Boaz Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) at Towncenter Drive, lane closures with directional signs at the roundabout, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Vegetation control. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 130 and mile marker 125 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Expect temporary traffic signal with new traffic pattern at Route 708 (Red Hill Road). Route 708 is narrowed to one lane for construction on the bridge over the North Fork Hardware River in the southbound lanes. Project completion date, Dec. 2024.

Route 641 (Frays Mill Road) – Other bridge work. Road closed at Route 743 (Advance Mills Road) for replacement of bridge over Marsh Run. Drivers on U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) who need to access Route 743 north and west of the closure should use Route 607 (Cedar Grove Road). Expected completion date, Dec. 5, 2024.

Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) – New roadway construction. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures between Route 1417 (Woodbrook Drive) and Route 1438 (Hilton Heights Road) in southbound lanes, daily through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City of Charlottesville

Road improvements — Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers Monday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday, 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, nightly through April 19 in the following areas:

S. 250 (Bypass Expressway), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Dairy Road in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), closed between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and U.S. 250 Bypass in the northbound lanes, 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday. Drivers on U.S. 250 should follow detour signs and continue west to U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North).

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Brandywine Drive in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Guardrail repairs. Expect right shoulder closures between Route 631 (Rio Road West) and Woodbrook Drive in the southbound lanes, Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Culpeper County

Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

S. 29 (James Madison Highway), alternating lane closures at the ramp to U.S. 522 (Germana Highway) in the southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

S. 522 (Sperryville Pike), alternating lane closures between Route 1015 (General Longstreet Avenue) and Route 616 (Woodland Church Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road), alternating lane closures between Route 3 (Germanna Highway) and Route 672 (Stones Mill Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway) – Tree removals. Expect left lane and left shoulder closures between U.S. 522 (Germanna Highway) and Route 666 (Greens Corner Road) in the northbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Road widening project. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures between Route 739 (Clay Hill Road) and Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road) in the eastbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 645 (Kirtley Trail) – Paving. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 752 (Camp Road) and Route 603 (White Shop Road) in the eastbound lanes, daily through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 729 (Eggbornsville Road) – Permanent pavement repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 633 (Stonehouse Mountain Road) and Rock Hill Lane in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following: areas:

S. 17 (Highway 17), periodic slow rolls with flaggers between Route 767 (Watery Mountain Road) and Business U.S. 17 (James Madison Highway) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

S. 29 (James Madison Highway), alternating lane closures at Route 651 (Freemans Ford Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday, 9 a.m. to noon.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway), mobile alternating lane closures between Route 674 (Blantyre Road) and Route 626 (Loudoun Avenue) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway), mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 626 (Loudoun Avenue) and Galemont Lane in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 690 (Bear Wallow Road), alternating lane closures between Filly Lane and the Warrenton Town line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Equipment installation – Expect lane and shoulder closures, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the following areas:

Interstate 66, right shoulder closures between mile marker 23 and mile marker 24 in the eastbound lanes, Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interstate 66, alternating lane closures between mile marker 23 and mile marker 24 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interstate 66, right shoulder closed between mile marker 22 and mile marker 23 in the westbound lanes, Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interstate 66, right shoulder closed between mile marker 22 and mile marker 23 in the westbound lanes, Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Paving – Expect alternating lane closures in the following areas:

Route 635 (Hume Road), between Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road) and the Rappahannock County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 674 (Grays Mill Road), between Route 605 (Dumfries Road) and U.S. 29 (Lee Highway) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Brush removal. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 18 and mile marker 27 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Bridge repairs. Expect right lane and both shoulders closed between mile marker 35 and mile marker 36 in the eastbound lanes, nightly through Friday, 7 p.m. to 4 a.m.

(NEW) Route 612 (Brent Town Road) – Shoulder repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 610 (Aquia Road) and Route 609 (Courthouse Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 713 (Maidstone Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Road closed at Route 624 (Lost Corner Road). Drivers should follow signed detour around the work zone beginning Monday at 7 a.m. Expected completion, May 31, 2024.

Greene County

Resurfacing operations – Expect alternating lane closures, daily, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., in the following areas:

Route 230 (Madison Road), between Business U.S. 33 (Main Street) and Route 621 (South River Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 607 (Matthew Mill Road), between Route 670 (Preddy Creek Road) and Route 616 (Carpenters Mill Road), in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 1131 (Tanglewood Drive), between Route 1130 (Lumber Lane) and the cul-de-sac at the end of Route 1131 in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

(NEW) Route 604 (Celt Road) – Paving. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 633 (Amicus Road) and the Albemarle County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily through Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 670 (Preddy Creek Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 1137 (Autumn Oaks Lane) and Route 1130 (Lumber Lane) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Louisa County

Construction of a new roundabout – Expect alternating lane closures daily, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the following areas. Project anticipated completion date, Jan. 31, 2025.

S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) between Route 623 (Chopping Road) 0.3 miles north of Route 208 (New Bridge Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 208 (New Bridge Road) between U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) and Alma Gaynelle Drive in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road), alternating lane closures between Route 208 (New Bridge Road) and Route 1035 (Pine Point Place) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road), alternating lane closures between Route 1035 (Pine Point Place) and Route 700 (Johnson Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 700 (Johnson Road), right shoulder closure between Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road) and dead end of Route 700 (Haley Drive) in the northbound lanes, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Pipe repairs/installation – Expect road closures in the following areas.

Route 635 (Factory Mill Road), between Route 727 (Mickie Town Road) and Route 610 (Holly Grove Drive). Drivers should find an alternate route around the work area.

Route 661 (Crewsville Road), between Route 601 (Paynes Mill Road) and Route 602 Copper Line Road, daily through Monday.

(NEW) Tree removals – Expect left lane and left shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 137 and mile marker 139 in the eastbound lanes, Monday through Saturday, 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 137 and mile marker 139 in the westbound lanes, Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Madison County

(UPDATE) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) — Herbicide spraying. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between the Greene County line and the Culpeper County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Sunday through Thursday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – New roadway construction. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 621 (Seville Road) and Route 677 (Estes Lane) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – Bridge repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 621 (Seville Road) and Route 609 (Fredericksburg Road) in the southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 657 (Thrift Road) – Permanent pavement repairs. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 231 (Main Street) and the Madison County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Orange County

Route 641 (Liberty Mills Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Road closed between Route 237 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) and Route 693 (Montpelier Road). Drivers should find an alternate route around the work zone. Expected completion date, May 17, 2024.