Culpeper District Traffic Alert: VDOT road work schedule for week of Jan. 29-Feb. 2

VDOT has updated its schedule for road work in the Culpeper District during the next week.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on the Culpeper District Facebook page and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Debris Pick-up – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the following areas:

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway), between Route 729 (Milton Road) and the Fluvanna County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday.

Route 231 (Gordonsville Road), between Route 615 (Lindsay Road) and Route 860 (Kloeckner Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Thursday.

(NEW) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the following areas:

Interstate 64, right lane and right shoulder closed between mile marker 117 and mile marker 119 in the eastbound lanes, from 10 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

S. 29 (Monacan Trail), intermittent slow roll closures with flaggers between Route 692 (Plank Road) and Route 708 (Red Hill Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

S. 29 (Monacan Trail), intermittent slow roll closures with flaggers between Route 633 (Cove Garden Road) and Route 760 (Red Hill School Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Road widening project. Expect lane closures between Birdsall Lane and Route 750 (Old Turnpike Road). The westbound lanes will remain reduced from two lanes to one and the eastbound lane shift will remain in place. This is a long-term closure for the duration of the project. Expected completion date, April 2024.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Expect temporary traffic signal with new traffic pattern at Route 708 (Red Hill Road). Route 708 is narrowed to one lane for construction on the bridge over the North Fork Hardware River in the southbound lanes. Project completion date, Dec. 2024.

Route 641 (Frays Mill Road) – Other bridge work. Road closed at Route 743 (Advance Mills Road) for replacement of bridge over Marsh Run. Drivers on U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) who need to access Route 743 north and west of the closure should use Route 607 (Cedar Grove Road). Expected completion date, Dec. 5, 2024.

(NEW) Route 1417 (Woodbrook Drive) – Storm drain work. Expect alternating lane closures between U.S. 29 North (Seminole Trail) and Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) in the eastbound and westbound lanes Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Bridge repairs – Expect alternating lane closures daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

Route 649 (Cedar Mountain Drive), between Route 692 (Old Orange Road) and Route 652 (Mitchell Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 663 (Stevensburg Road), between Route 666 (Greens Corner Road) and Route 600 (York Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect occasional shoulder and lane closures between Route 3 (Germanna Highway) and Route 672 (Stones Mill Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

S. 29 (James Madison Highway), right lane closure between Route 744 (Lovers Lane) and Route 800 (Old Culpeper Road) in the southbound lanes, Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 690 (Bear Wallow Road), alternating lane closures between Filly Lane and the Warrenton Town line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 1175 (Millfield Drive), road closed between Route 1176 (Horn Lane) and the cul-de-sac at the end of Millfield Drive, Monday through Friday.

(NEW) Route 656 (Remington Road) – Bridge repairs. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between North Franklin Street and the Remington Town line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Greene County

(NEW) U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Tree trimming. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 625 (Goose Pond Road) and the Rockingham County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Louisa County

Construction of new roundabout – Expect alternating lane closures daily, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the following areas. Project anticipated completion date, Jan. 31, 2025.

S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) between Route 623 (Chopping Road) 0.3 miles north of Route 208 (New Bridge Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 208 (New Bridge Road) between U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) and Alma Gaynelle Drive in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

(NEW) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Route 231 (Gordonsville Road), alternating lane closures with flaggers between Linden Lane Farm and Rock Rockview Lane in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 613 (Oakland Road), east lane and right shoulder closure between Route 669 (Ellisville Drive) and Route 693 (Kents Mill Road) in the eastbound lanes, Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 652 (Kentucky Spring Road), right shoulder closure between Route 208 (New Bridge Road) and Route 614 (Carrs Bridge Road) in the northbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 652 (Kentucky Spring Road), right shoulder closure between Route 652 (Pine Point Place) and Route 700 (Haley Drive) in the southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road), left lane and left shoulder closures between Route 208 (New Bridge Road) and Route 1035 (Pine Point Place) in the southbound lanes, daily, through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 669 (Ellisville Drive), left shoulder closed between Route 613 (Goldmine Road) and Route 613 (Oakland Road) in the southbound lanes, Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 700 (Haley Drive), right shoulder closed between Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road) and the North Anna Nuclear Information Center in the northbound lanes, daily through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Madison County

(NEW) U.S. 29 (North Seminole Trail) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect left lane closures between Route 631 Kirtley Road) and Route 612 (James City Road) in the northbound lanes, Monday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – Bridge repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 621 (Seville Road) and Route 609 (Fredericksburg Road) in the southbound lanes, daily, beginning Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Orange County

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Pole installation. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 629 (Lahore Road) and Route 625 (Porter Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rappahannock County

U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 640 (Battle Mountain Road) and Route 611 (Seven Ponds Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, beginning Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 729 (Richmond Road) – Bridge approach repairs. Expect flagging operation at Route 676 (Gore Road) in the northbound lanes, daily, starting Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.