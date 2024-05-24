UVA Health celebrates second mammogram machine in Culpeper

UVA Health Outpatient Imaging Culpeper is proud to unveil the latest enhancement to their center: a second innovative mammography machine with the addition of a new breast biopsy system.

The addition marks a significant stride in bolstering the commitment to delivering superior patient outcomes by integrating AI-powered analytics into mammograms.

The introduction of the new mammography machine reflects commitment to leading in the delivery of the best and most advanced patient care. The new mammography unit is state of the art in 3D tomosynthesis screening, with the lowest possible radiation dose, associated 2D synthetic image generation, increased patient comfort and optimized for a mature/2nd generation AI platform.

The state-of-the-art biopsy system streamlines image capture, measurably reduces compression time, and enhances sample identification. It is noted for being one of the world’s first breast biopsy solutions, seamlessly integrating tissue acquisition, real-time imaging, and advanced specimen separation.

At UVA Outpatient Imaging Culpeper, the center operates at a level equal to any breast center in the country.

“This state-of-the-art system, driven by Genius AI-powered analytics, revolutionizes reading efficiency while upholding exceptional image quality. I believe we will see improved diagnostic outcomes and increased patient satisfaction with their experience,” Dr. Timothy Rooney, UVA Radiologist Group said. “We all understand the critical importance of early detection in healthcare, early screening can be truly lifesaving and this unit represents a significant leap forward in our capabilities.”

UVA Health Outpatient Imaging Culpeper is committed to continually expanding services for the community’s health. In the past few years, the addition of a Fast Breast MRI and Ultrasound guided breast surveys were installed to support patients with dense breast tissue, making it possible to keep care in their community.

As the center moves forward, staff will continue to persist in expanding and enriching our service offerings to patients. The center remains committed to introducing innovative technologies and advancing the quality of breast program initiatives in support of the Culpeper community.

Rooney, the division lead of breast imaging in the UVA Department of Radiology and Medical Imaging, is a board-certified diagnostic radiologist with fellowship training in breast imaging. He uses the most advanced imaging tools to uncover breast cancer, and specializes in breast MRI, 3D-breast imaging, and breast MRI-guided biopsy.

Rooney, a graduate of Dartmouth College, studied earth sciences and was a member of the lightweight men’s rowing crew team. After college, he joined the U.S. Navy and became a fighter/adversary pilot, before returning to medical school at Dartmouth. The second half of his Navy career was spent as a physician/radiologist. Prior to joining UVA, he worked as a breast radiologist, assistant program director, and director of global health at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center is a 70-bed community hospital that provides services in emergency, surgery, imaging, women’s and children’s health, heart and vascular, cancer care and rehabilitation. The hospital has been named as a “Best Maternity Hospital” by Money and The Leapfrog Group and has received the Virginia Maternity Center Breastfeeding-Friendly Designation and the “Baby-Friendly” designation by UNICEF and the WHO. The hospital is also accredited by The Joint Commission as Acute Heart Attack Ready and Acute Stroke Ready and is certified for Total Hip and Knee Replacement Surgery.