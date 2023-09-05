State Police: Crimora man dead following fatal crash in Nelson County on Monday

A Crimora man is dead after a fatal crash in Nelson County on Route 250 on Monday afternoon.

According to Virginia State Police, the motorcyclist, Adam N. Blackwell, 40, died at the scene.

The crash occurred at approximately 3 p.m. in the 10,000 block of Rockfish Gap Turnpike.

According to VSP, a westbound 2019 Subaru Crosstrek was making a left turn when it pulled across the eastbound lanes of Route 250 and into the path of an eastbound 1996 Suzuki motorcycle. The motorcycle was unable to avoid the Subaru, and the two vehicles collided.

The driver of the Subaru, Daniel R. Six, 72, of Box Elder, S.D., was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seat belt.

Six was cited for failure to yield the right of way.

U.S. 250 was closed from exit 99 to the 151 roundabout for most of Monday evening.