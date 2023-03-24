Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newscrews working to contain 13 acre wildfire in big meadows area of shenandoah national park
Local

Crews working to contain 13-acre wildfire in Big Meadows area of Shenandoah National Park

Chris Graham
Last modified date :
Shenandoah National Park
(© Vladimir Grablev – stock.adobe.com)

Several Big Meadows area trails and Rapidan Road remain closed Friday while crews continue to work on the remnants of a wildfire that started Thursday afternoon.

The fire affected just over 13 acres and was contained by National Park Service firefighters and a crew from the United States Forest Service late Thursday evening.

Power has been restored to the Big Meadows area where several facilities opened for the season on Friday.

Big Meadows Wayside, Campground, and Picnic Grounds, as well as the Lewis Mountain area are all now open.

A power line in the area of the blaze necessitated a temporary power outage.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy