Augusta County: Counselor with wide range of experiences named DSS director
Augusta County: Counselor with wide range of experiences named DSS director

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Shenandoah Valley Social Services (SVSS) announces the appointment of Sherry Bowman McClanahan as the new director, effective January 16, 2024.

Bowman McClanahan brings more than 30 years of experience with the Virginia Department of Social Services, a wealth of expertise and a commitment to advancing the agency’s mission.

Her diverse leadership experiences include successful collaboration with community partners to coordinate trauma-informed, community-based services for children and families. She is dedicated to fostering diversity, equity and inclusion in both the workplace and the community.

In her most recent role as Child Protective Services Supervisor with the Henrico County Department of Social Services, Bowman McClanahan demonstrated strong leadership. Her extensive work history also includes serving as a Senior Child Protective Services Investigator for both Henrico County and the City of Hopewell. She served as a program consultant for the Virginia Department of Social Services, focusing on planning, development and implementation of program legislation, policies and procedures, while providing training for licensing and program staff.

“I look forward to leveraging my experience in building community partnerships to develop solutions that ensure the safety of children and adults,” Bowman McClanahan said. “Open communication and positive relationships in the community allow for mutual sharing of information, strengthening our collective ability to best serve residents in the Shenandoah Valley.”

Bowman McClanahan is a Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC) with clinical and psychiatric emergency services experience in private practice and clinical and behavioral health hospital settings. She specializes in trauma treatment and has worked extensively with first responders, military veterans and the LGBTQ community.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from VCU, a master’s degree in Forensic Psychology from the Chicago School of Professional Psychology and a master’s in Mental Health Counseling from Walden University in Minneapolis.

Bowman McClanahan succeeds Director Anita Harris, who announced her retirement in July after more than 36 years of service with SVSS.

SVSS, a regional entity providing human services assistance to citizens experiencing financial hardship, neglect and abuse in Augusta County and the cities of Staunton and Waynesboro, promotes self-reliance and protects citizens through community-based services.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

