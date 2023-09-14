Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Corrosion coating company will bring patented process to U.S. operations in Suffolk
Economy, Virginia

Corrosion coating company will bring patented process to U.S. operations in Suffolk

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
virginia economy
(© vepar5 – stock.adobe.com)

Automatic Coating Ltd. is coming to America and setting up operations in the city of Suffolk, Va.

Headquartered in Toronto, the international technologically advanced custom powder, liquid and corrosion coating company will invest $22.8 million to support an existing contract with the U.S. Navy and expand with new industrial and commercial customers in the United States.

Virginia competed with Florida for the project, which will create 50 new jobs, and use the company’s patented process for corrosion coating on a wide variety of components including water tight doors, louvers, hatches and scuttles.

“Automatic Coating Limited is pleased to announce the expansion of our company with the opening of Automatic Coating Limited U.S.A. This is the next step in the evolution of our company and will deliver a local and made-in-America presence to our patented Tidal Coat system. This will assist the U.S. Navy in their North Star 75 project and will save the Navy millions of dollars in cost avoidance and extended life cycle of parts,” Jocelyn Bamford, CEO of Automatic Coating Limited U.S.A, said. “We could not have found a better support in the Hampton Roads Alliance, the City of Suffolk, and the State of Virginia. We look forward to being an integral part of community and contributing to job growth and prosperity in the region.”

Founded in 1954, Automatic Coating is a leader in field corrosion coating, and offers mobile field coating services, coating removal, mobile blasting, pipe rehabilitation, and other services. Automatic Coating has a patented process for corrosion coating, which makes it unique in the industry.

“We are looking forward to furthering the incredible partnership with the U.S. Navy which has been fostered over the past 25 years and developing new partnerships with general industrial companies as well as the pipeline industry in the United States,” President of Automatic Coating Limited Brad Bamford said.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he is proud the international company chose the Commonwealth.

“Hampton Roads boasts a robust workforce that includes a high veteran and exiting military population to supply Automatic Coating with a pipeline of talent to serve its contracts with the U.S. Navy, strengthening the region’s reputation as a hub for innovation in defense,” Youngkin said.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership, the city of Suffolk and the Hampton Roads Alliance worked together to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $200,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the city with the project. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

“Establishing Automatic Coating’s U.S. operation in a region known for building the nation’s Naval ships is the perfect combination, and we are thrilled to welcome the company to Virginia,” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick said. “The services Automatic Coating provides for the U.S. Navy will strengthen our country’s defense and ensure job opportunities for Virginians for years to come.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Charlottesville, Albemarle County residents encouraged to conserve water as drought continues
2 Powerball jackpot picks up steam for second time this summer, up to $550M
3 Virginia inmate still on the run one month after escape from Richmond area hospital
4 UVA AD Carla Williams solidifies position politically with VAF, Wally Walker hires
5 Elliott tries to downplay UVA QB controversy: ‘They make each other better’

Latest News

ambulance
Local, Police, Schools

Two students injured in Augusta County school bus accident Thursday

Crystal Graham
police emergency fire accident
Police, Virginia

Developing: City of Richmond employee struck, killed by tree during storm cleanup

Crystal Graham

A fallen tree claimed the life of a City of Richmond employee today at Libby Hill Park.

baseball
Sports

Norfolk Tides win Thursday matinee slugfest with Memphis Redbirds, 12-10

Chris Graham

The Norfolk Tides (86-54) defeated the Memphis Redbirds (66-75), 12-10, on Thursday afternoon at Harbor Park.  

Dustin Wright counselor
Health, Local

Meet Happy Hobble: A new ‘family help’ genre of mental wellness books

Crystal Graham
Local, Schools

Sixty percent more transfer students ‘find their ROAR’ at EMU in fall enrollment numbers

Rebecca Barnabi
Politics, U.S.

House bill seeks to prohibit cosmetics testing on animals in the U.S.

Rebecca Barnabi
powerball lottery tickets
U.S.

Powerball jackpot up to $596M; two tickets from Wednesday night top $1M

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy