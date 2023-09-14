Corrosion coating company will bring patented process to U.S. operations in Suffolk

Automatic Coating Ltd. is coming to America and setting up operations in the city of Suffolk, Va.

Headquartered in Toronto, the international technologically advanced custom powder, liquid and corrosion coating company will invest $22.8 million to support an existing contract with the U.S. Navy and expand with new industrial and commercial customers in the United States.

Virginia competed with Florida for the project, which will create 50 new jobs, and use the company’s patented process for corrosion coating on a wide variety of components including water tight doors, louvers, hatches and scuttles.

“Automatic Coating Limited is pleased to announce the expansion of our company with the opening of Automatic Coating Limited U.S.A. This is the next step in the evolution of our company and will deliver a local and made-in-America presence to our patented Tidal Coat system. This will assist the U.S. Navy in their North Star 75 project and will save the Navy millions of dollars in cost avoidance and extended life cycle of parts,” Jocelyn Bamford, CEO of Automatic Coating Limited U.S.A, said. “We could not have found a better support in the Hampton Roads Alliance, the City of Suffolk, and the State of Virginia. We look forward to being an integral part of community and contributing to job growth and prosperity in the region.”

Founded in 1954, Automatic Coating is a leader in field corrosion coating, and offers mobile field coating services, coating removal, mobile blasting, pipe rehabilitation, and other services. Automatic Coating has a patented process for corrosion coating, which makes it unique in the industry.

“We are looking forward to furthering the incredible partnership with the U.S. Navy which has been fostered over the past 25 years and developing new partnerships with general industrial companies as well as the pipeline industry in the United States,” President of Automatic Coating Limited Brad Bamford said.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he is proud the international company chose the Commonwealth.

“Hampton Roads boasts a robust workforce that includes a high veteran and exiting military population to supply Automatic Coating with a pipeline of talent to serve its contracts with the U.S. Navy, strengthening the region’s reputation as a hub for innovation in defense,” Youngkin said.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership, the city of Suffolk and the Hampton Roads Alliance worked together to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $200,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the city with the project. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

“Establishing Automatic Coating’s U.S. operation in a region known for building the nation’s Naval ships is the perfect combination, and we are thrilled to welcome the company to Virginia,” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick said. “The services Automatic Coating provides for the U.S. Navy will strengthen our country’s defense and ensure job opportunities for Virginians for years to come.”