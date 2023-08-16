Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Construction on Waynesboro Southern Corridor to begin next week
Economy, Local, Politics

Construction on Waynesboro Southern Corridor to begin next week

Chris Graham
Published date:
waynesboro
(© Gary L Hider – stock.adobe.com)

Construction will begin next week on a $10 million Waynesboro road project that will open up the new city business and industry park to potential suitors.

Finally, right?

The two-lane, 1.6-mile Waynesboro Southern Corridor, which will run roughly parallel to Interstate 64 between exit 94 and exit 96, will extend Shenandoah Village Drive east to Lyndhurst Road, follow North Oak Lane to the South River, then cross into the Nature’s Crossing Technology Center to connect eventually at South Delphine Avenue.

The new road, which will take two years to complete, has been, in effect, 12 years in the making, as part of the slow road to development of Nature’s Crossing Technology Center, which has been taking forever to spring from the dirt following the politically controversial purchase of 170 acres of agricultural land back in 2011.

City leaders dawdled for several years over what to do with the $3.475 million of scrub brush that was spent to purchase the land from the political allies of former Mayor Frank Lucente, with Lucente himself saying in 2015 that he couldn’t support efforts to partner with VDOT to build the access road needed to open up the property for development out of concern that it “may not prove profitable.

Even as the do-little political leaders dragged their feet, work was done at the staff level to keep things moving forward, pushing the road project into the VDOT Six-Year Improvement Plan in 2013, and leading to the state transportation agency approving the project to qualify for SMART SCALE funding in 2016.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Nobody is leaving, or joining, the ACC: Where does the conference go from here?
2 Update: Augusta County trying to work around mass volunteer fire, EMT resignation
3 Neighbor questions impact of proposed brewery at old Coca-Cola plant in Staunton
4 New COVID-19 variant surpasses others in U.S., but is not a concern
5 Bike-A-Thon honors Staunton’s first Black councilwoman, raises scholarship funds

Latest News

halloween
Economy, U.S.

It’s August: So, why are stores already trying to sell us all this Halloween stuff?

Chris Graham
liberty logo
Sports

Liberty Flames Sports Network announces additions to broadcast team for 2023-2024

Chris Graham

Longtime Liberty Athletics administrator Jason Porter is joining the radio broadcast team for LU football this fall.

Naseem Roulack
Police, Virginia

Virginia prison inmate who walked out of hospital over weekend still at-large

Chris Graham

A Virginia prison inmate who escaped a Henrico County hospital on Saturday morning is still at-large.

blue ridge parkway
Virginia

Otter Creek Campground closing on Aug. 24 because of Blue Ridge Parkway staffing issue

Chris Graham
interstate 64
Local

Rockbridge County: Sinkhole discovered on Wednesday closes portion of Interstate 64

Chris Graham
darius mcghee
Sports

Liberty hoops alum Darius McGhee signs Exhibit 10 contract with Indiana Pacers

Chris Graham
virginia dmv
Virginia

Virginia DMV rolls out new, hopefully improved, easier-to-use website

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy