Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsconnor early gets win no 10 lifting 14 virginia to a 4 1 win over louisville
Sports

Connor Early gets win No. 10, lifting #14 Virginia to a 4-1 win over Louisville

Chris Graham
Published date:
baseball
(© ccestep8 – stock.adobe.com)

Connor Early earned his 10th win of the season, giving #14 Virginia six innings of one-run baseball in a 4-1 win over Louisville on Saturday night at The Dish.

Virginia (40-11) has won five straight, and the win makes the ‘Hoos the second team in college baseball to reach the 40-win mark this season.

Early retired the first nine batters he faced and struck out six to earn his 10th win of the year. He becomes the 12th UVA pitcher ever to record 10 wins in a season and the first since Connor Jones in 2016.

Sophomore Colin Tuft plated UVA’s first two runs and finished 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI. He gave UVA the initial lead in the third inning with his first homer of the season, a solo blast to left field and put UVA ahead for good with two-out RBI single in the fourth.

It all unraveled for Louisville starter Tate Kuhner and the Cardinal defense in the fifth inning. The Cavaliers plated two unearned runs without recording a hit. There were three hit by pitches, two errors, a walk and a passed ball in the frame. Ethan O’Donnell scored on a passed ball and Jake Gelof came across on a two-out Louisville fielding error to make the score 4-1.

Jake Berry finished off the night with his third, three-inning save of the season. He allowed only one hit and two total base runners to notch his fifth save of the season.

The Cavaliers will go for the sweep on Sunday with a 1 p.m. start at Disharoon Park. The Cavaliers will have RHP Brian Edgington (6-3) on the mound, and he will be opposed by fellow righty Carson Liggett (9-1).

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Warner, Kaine blast House Republicans on ‘irresponsible’ debt-ceiling brinksmanship
2 Albemarle County: Barboursville man in custody on rape, abduction charges
3 Virginia DEQ working to clean up nine illicit dump sites in Richmond, Henrico County
4 Harrisonburg man arrested, charged with murder in 2022 suspicious death case
5 Does Virginia have a real chance to land five-star hoops recruit Jarin Stevenson?

Latest News

Norfolk Tides
Sports

Norfolk Tides win again, defeating Jacksonville in wild affair, 13-10

Chris Graham
Fredericksburg Nationals
Sports

Carolina Mudcats break open game late, defeating FredNats, 6-1

Chris Graham

The Carolina Mudcats pulled away from Fredericksburg thanks to a big seventh inning, winning by a final score of 6-1.

uva lacrosse
Sports

Men’s Lacrosse: #2 Virginia defeats Richmond, 17-8, in NCAA Tournament first round

Chris Graham

No. 2 seed Virginia (12-3) defeated Richmond (11-5), 17-8, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Saturday afternoon at Klöckner Stadium. 

richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Richmond falls at Erie, 4-2, drops out of first place in Southwest Division

Chris Graham
big bang theory
Sports

Analysis: Does ‘Big Bang Theory’ artificially boost the ratings for AEW ‘Dynamite’?

Chris Graham
Jose Wilfredo Diaz-Medrano
Local

Albemarle County: Barboursville man in custody on rape, abduction charges

Chris Graham
congress money
U.S./World

Warner, Kaine blast House Republicans on ‘irresponsible’ debt-ceiling brinksmanship

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy