Connor Early gets win No. 10, lifting #14 Virginia to a 4-1 win over Louisville

Connor Early earned his 10th win of the season, giving #14 Virginia six innings of one-run baseball in a 4-1 win over Louisville on Saturday night at The Dish.

Virginia (40-11) has won five straight, and the win makes the ‘Hoos the second team in college baseball to reach the 40-win mark this season.

Early retired the first nine batters he faced and struck out six to earn his 10th win of the year. He becomes the 12th UVA pitcher ever to record 10 wins in a season and the first since Connor Jones in 2016.

Sophomore Colin Tuft plated UVA’s first two runs and finished 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI. He gave UVA the initial lead in the third inning with his first homer of the season, a solo blast to left field and put UVA ahead for good with two-out RBI single in the fourth.

It all unraveled for Louisville starter Tate Kuhner and the Cardinal defense in the fifth inning. The Cavaliers plated two unearned runs without recording a hit. There were three hit by pitches, two errors, a walk and a passed ball in the frame. Ethan O’Donnell scored on a passed ball and Jake Gelof came across on a two-out Louisville fielding error to make the score 4-1.

Jake Berry finished off the night with his third, three-inning save of the season. He allowed only one hit and two total base runners to notch his fifth save of the season.

The Cavaliers will go for the sweep on Sunday with a 1 p.m. start at Disharoon Park. The Cavaliers will have RHP Brian Edgington (6-3) on the mound, and he will be opposed by fellow righty Carson Liggett (9-1).