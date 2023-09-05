Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Congressional delegation to Indo-Pacific assures U.S. commitment to global trade, commerce
Politics, U.S.

Congressional delegation to Indo-Pacific assures U.S. commitment to global trade, commerce

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Congressman Rob Wittman of Virginia is greeted by Republic of China (Taiwan) President Tsai Ing-wen. Courtesy of Office of Rob Wittman.

A Congressional Delegation (CODEL) met with senior officials in the Indo-Pacific to discuss security issues and deterrence measures for countering increased aggression from the Chinese Community Party.

House Armed Services Committee Vice Chairman Rob Wittman of Virginia was joined by Congressman Carlos Gimenez of Florida, Congresswoman Jen Kiggans, who represent Virginia’s District 2, and Congressman Donald Norcross of New Jersey. The members of the CODEL released a statement when they returned.

“Intimidation, lies and military might are the cornerstones of the Chinese Communist Party and their efforts to coerce their neighbors across the Indo-Pacific. China’s military aggression in Japan’s Senkaku islands and Taiwan’s air defense zone, water gunning Philippine resupply vessels, and Fukushima disinformation campaigns are routine operations for Beijing.”

China’s increasing aggression is more and more a national security threat to the United States, but the U.S. “is committed to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific for the future of global trade and commerce that improves the world economy. The United States must be prepared to respond to the Chinese Communist Party’s aggression and provocation with strength and transparency.”

The CODEL met with Japanese partners to discuss the nation’s increasing defense investments.

Wittman, Gimenez and Kiggans met with Philippine partners in Manila to advocate for strengthening existing economic and military ties between the two countries.

In Taiwan, Wittman, Kiggans and Gimenez met with President Katherine Tsai, Secretary-General Koo and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wu to reaffirm U.S. support for Taiwan and assure any hostile action against Taiwan would evoke a resolute response from the U.S. The importance of American commitment to fulfilling the nearly $14.3 billion backlog in arms sales to Taiwan was emphasized.

“President Tsai — know that any hostile, unprovoked attack on Taiwan will result in a resolute reaction from the United States,” Wittman said in his opening remarks before the CODEL’s meeting with President Tsai. “We know too of the incredible effort that Taiwan is putting forward in its own self-defense — the extension now of service in the military. And we have an obligation to make sure that we fill the backlog of foreign military sales that exist now between our countries. I can tell you that members of the House, on both sides of the aisle, are focused on making sure this backlog in foreign military sales gets fulfilled.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Man dies from injuries in Interstate 64 crash in Rockbridge County on Friday
2 Missing Tennessee man found alive by search teams in Shenandoah National Park
3 City of Charlottesville announces funding availability for housing-related initiatives
4 ‘Every day, they’re reminded of what happened’: UVA takes another step in healing process
5 AEW president, CEO Tony Khan fires CM Punk, citing backstage incident at ‘All In’

Latest News

police emergency fire accident
Police, Virginia

Richmond Police: Attempted robbery leaves one woman dead, two accomplices injured

Crystal Graham
foia
Local, Politics

Judge to decide Augusta County closed-session recording FOIA case on Sept. 28

Chris Graham

A judge will decide later this month if the Augusta County government will have to hand over the recording of a Board of Supervisors closed session.

police crime scene
Local, Police

State Police: Crimora man dead following fatal crash in Nelson County on Monday

Crystal Graham

A Crimora man is dead after a fatal crash in Nelson County on Route 250 on Monday afternoon.

police
Police, Virginia

Female suspect caught attempting to supply Virginia inmate with drugs, cell phone

Crystal Graham
bee hives
Environment, Virginia

Virginia Tech ecology expert: ‘Bees do more than just give us honey’

Crystal Graham
affordable housing crisis market
Economy, Local

Speak up: Virginia Organizing to hold vigil in Waynesboro to address state housing crisis

Crystal Graham
fire truck jacket helmet
Local, Police

Albemarle County: $7.1 million FEMA grant will fund 30 full-time firefighters

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy