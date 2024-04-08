Countries
Home Congressional App Challenge opens to middle, high students in Virginia’s District 4
Arts & Media, Politics, Schools, Virginia

Congressional App Challenge opens to middle, high students in Virginia’s District 4

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
jennifer mcclellan
Photo: Jennifer McClellan for Congress

Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan announced today the launch of the 2024 Congressional App Challenge in Virginia’s District 4 for middle and high school students to create an original software application written in any programming language.

Last year’s winners designed an original application, Brainee, to improve mobility and address accessibility issues for individuals with disabilities.

“I’m excited to launch the 2024 Congressional App Challenge for Virginia’s Fourth, and I encourage all eligible students throughout the district to participate,” McClellan said. “This challenge is a wonderful opportunity for the next generation of STEM leaders to get hands-on experience in computer science. As we move forward into a rapidly expanding digital future, we must promote interest and create opportunities in STEM fields to ensure American innovation remains robust. I look forward to seeing all of the unique and creative applications our students design.”

Students may compete as individuals or in teams of up to four. Submissions will be chosen by a panel of expert judges, and the winning app will be featured on the Congressional App Challenge’s website, McClellan’s website and social media platforms. The winning app will also be eligible for display in the U.S. Capitol building. The winning students will be invited to Washington, D.C. to meet McClellan and attend the annual #HouseOfCode science fair.

The 2024 Congressional App Challenge runs from May 1 to October 24, 2024. Pre-registration is available by completing this form.

Full rules, eligibility requirements and submission guidelines can be found here. More information is available on McClellan’s website.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

