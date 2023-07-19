Countries
Community of deaf Virginians featured in traveling exhibit at Waynesboro Public Library
Rebecca Barnabi
waynesboro public libraryBetween 1740 and 1970, a community of deaf individuals lived and signed together in Lantz Mills, Virginia.

Lantz Mills was in Shenandoah County.

A traveling exhibit at the Waynesboro Public Library shares the history of the Lantz Mills Deaf Culture in six panels based on a booklet written by deaf historian and Lantz Mills Deaf Village descendent Kathleen Brockway.

Prominent families and businesses crucial to Lantz Mills are featured in the panels, and each panel has a QR code to view the ASL interpretation, historical photos, maps and landmarks.

The exhibit comes to Waynesboro by the generosity of the Library of Virginia with support from the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Sorenson Foundation.

The exhibit will be on display through August 26, 2023.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

