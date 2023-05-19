Columbia pulls away late against FredNats’ bullpen in 6-0 win

The Columbia Fireflies shut out the FredNats, 6-0, on Thursday evening.

Columbia struck in the top of the first inning, against Jarlin Susana. Levi Usher worked a leadoff walk and Omar Hernandez reached via catcher’s interference after him. A back-pick attempt from Jose Colmenares bounced off of Hernandez, which allowed Usher to advance to third base. Daniel Vazquez then plated Usher with an infield single to second base, as the Fireflies pulled ahead 1-0.

From there, the game rapidly became a pitcher’s duel. Susana turned in a gem, building on a strong start last week in Zebulon. The righty fired four innings without allowing an earned run, while fanning five.

Unfortunately for the FredNats, the Low-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, Frank Mozzicato continued his tremendous season for Columbia. Mozzicato authored six shutout innings of one-hit ball, with just two walks and seven strikeouts to keep a talented Fredericksburg lineup at bay.

With the game still at 1-0 going into the sixth, Columbia broke through against the Nationals bullpen. The Fireflies put up three runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh.

Mozzicato got the win, while Susana suffered his third loss.

For Friday evening, Riley Cornelio gets the nod against Shane Panzini for Columbia for a 7:05 first pitch with fireworks to follow.