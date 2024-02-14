College of Business at Mary Washington earns five more years of accreditation

The College of Business at the University of Mary Washington has successfully achieved extension of its accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) for another five years.

“This is a significant milestone signifying our commitment to academic excellence and highest quality standards in business degree programs and in student success,” said UMW College of Business Dean Filiz Tabak.

UMW first achieved AACSB accreditation in 2018, one of only five schools awarded that year, and among just 5 percent which earned the international recognition at the time. Only 6 percent of the world’s business schools are currently accredited by AACSB, demonstrating a commitment to high-quality rigorous standards, innovation and continuous process improvement.

“AACSB congratulates each institution on achieving AACSB accreditation,” said Stephanie Bryant, executive vice president and global chief accreditation officer at AACSB. “The commitment to earning accreditation is a true reflection of each school’s dedication — not only to its students, alumni network, and greater business community — but to society as a whole.”

