Home Cold case: VSP continues to investigate murder of Alicia Showalter Reynolds
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Cold case: VSP continues to investigate murder of Alicia Showalter Reynolds

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Alicia Showalter Reynolds
Alicia Showalter Reynolds; photo courtesy Virginia State Police

Virginia State Police investigators continue to actively pursue the disappearance and homicide of Alicia Showalter Reynolds, nearly three decades after she was last seen alive.

Reynolds, 25 years old at the time of her death, was driving along Route 29 from Baltimore, Md., to Charlottesville on March 2, 1996. Her vehicle, a Mercury Tracer, was found abandoned later that day in Culpeper County.

Her remains were discovered two months later in a field in Lignum, also in Culpeper County.

According to witnesses who observed Reynolds’ vehicle parked on the southbound shoulder of U.S. 29 on March 2, a white male, approximately 35-45 years old, was stopped with her vehicle. The man had a medium build and light to medium brown hair. He was 5’10” to 6’0” tall and was driving a dark-colored pickup truck, possibly a green Nissan.

After Reynolds’ disappearance, several other females came forward to say that a white male had either stopped them, or attempted to stop them, while they were travelling along Route 29 in Culpeper County.

Police have received more than 10,000 leads in the 28 years they have investigated this case.

State police said in a news release that they remain hopeful that this case will come to a successful resolution and continue to encourage the public to come forward with any information related to the investigation.

Anyone with information pertaining to the abduction and murder of Alicia Showalter Reynolds is asked to contact the Virginia State Police at (800) 572-2260 or by e-mail at [email protected].

 

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

