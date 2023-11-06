Cold case: Virginia Beach detectives looking for new leads in 2022 homicide

Virginia Beach Police detectives are seeking the public’s help with a cold case from a tragic homicide that occurred on Dec. 3, 2022.

An active duty Navy service member was shot and killed in the 5800 block of Pickering Street.

Gabriel Martinez, 24, attended a work party on the night he was murdered and was seen leaving Omega Bar before his body was found.

Potential suspects were also seen in the parking lot of the bar on the night of the incident.

According to police, leads have grown cold, and the case remains unsolved.

Police ask anyone with information to come forward. Contact VBPD homicide detectives at (757) 385-4101 or through Crime Solvers at (888) LOCK-U-UP or P3Tips.com