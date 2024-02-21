Southwest Virginia man to face minimum 20 year prison sentence for drug trafficking crimes

A Coeburn man was convicted for drug trafficking crimes including conspiring with others to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine in addition to firearm possession charges.

Rodney Allen Pickett, 51, was convicted by a jury of:

one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine

three counts of distribution of methamphetamine

one count of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine

one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition after having been convicted of a felony

one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

one count of possession of firearm silencers

At sentencing, Pickett faces a minimum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

The Southwest Virginia Drug Task Force, the Coeburn Police Department, the Wise County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.