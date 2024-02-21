Countries
Southwest Virginia man to face minimum 20 year prison sentence for drug trafficking crimes
Police, Virginia

Southwest Virginia man to face minimum 20 year prison sentence for drug trafficking crimes

Crystal Graham
Published date:
drug illegal court sentence guilty charge
(© fotofabrika – stock.adobe.com)

A Coeburn man was convicted for drug trafficking crimes including conspiring with others to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine in addition to firearm possession charges.

Rodney Allen Pickett, 51, was convicted by a jury of:

  • one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine
  • three counts of distribution of methamphetamine
  • one count of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine
  • one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition after having been convicted of a felony
  • one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime
  • one count of possession of firearm silencers

At sentencing, Pickett faces a minimum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

The Southwest Virginia Drug Task Force, the Coeburn Police Department, the Wise County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

