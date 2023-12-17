Closure of Augusta Correctional Center will have major impact on local community

The pending closure of the Augusta Correctional Center, a Level-3 security state prison in Craigsville, in the western edge of Augusta County, will have a major impact on the surrounding community.

“I am very disappointed to learn of the VADOC decision to close Augusta Correctional Facility. I am extremely concerned about the displaced employees, their families and the adverse impact this will have on the Town of Craigsville and Augusta County,” said State Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham County.

The prison, which opened in 1986, currently employs 222 people, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections, and while they all don’t live in or immediately in the vicinity of Craigsville, which is 21.8 miles and a 30-minute drive from Staunton, their presence in the community in and around working hours fuels the local economy.

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors issued a joint statement on Friday addressing the situation.

“The Board of Supervisors would like to express profound disappointment over the decision to close the Augusta Correctional Center. The abrupt end of a long-standing relationship between Augusta County, the Town of Craigsville, and VADOC will cause adverse economic and employment effects for citizens in Craigsville and throughout Augusta County. We anticipate working closely with state officials as they look to mitigate the impacts felt throughout the community.”

Obenshain and Del. Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater, both expressed disappointment that the Youngkin administration couldn’t find a better solution to the staffing and security issues that were cited in a VADOC news release that announced the July 1, 2024 closure.

“I understand that over the last few years, there have been staffing and maintenance challenges with this facility; however, it was my hope that VADOC could find solutions to these challenges which would allow the Center to remain open and operational. I plan to work with Delegate Runion as well as state and local officials to mitigate the impact of this development,” Obenshain said.

“The disheartening decision to close the Augusta Correctional Facility will bring significant challenges to our friends and neighbors in the Craigsville community, the Town of Craigsville and Augusta County. I am extremely proud of our employee’s commitment and contribution; however, I am more than disappointed that the VADOC was unable to successfully manage this facility. Sen. Obenshain and I will closely coordinate and diligently work with state and local officials to help our constituents adapt to this distressing circumstance,” Runion said.