news clinewatch please define your terms congressman cline
Perspectives

ClineWatch: Please define your terms, Congressman Cline

Gene Zitver
Published:

In recent days, Congressman Ben Cline (or someone on his staff) has taken to posting simplistic slogans on his Facebook page. Like this:

big-government

Congressman: Please define, as precisely and specifically as you canBig Government and Real America. Then maybe we can have a rational conversation.

For example:

Why are laws forcing 10-year-old rape victims to give birth, which you support, not an example of “Big Government”?

What parts of America do you consider “real” and what parts “fake” or “unreal”?

Gene Zitver is the editor of ClineWatch.

Gene Zitver

Gene Zitver

Gene Zitver is the editor of ClineWatch.

